Jan. 6 panel subpoenas filmmaker with access to Trump family

By Rebecca Beitsch
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack is probing new sources for information on former President Trump, his children, and Mike Pence, issuing a subpoena to a documentary filmmaker.

British filmmaker Alex Holder said in a statement Tuesday that he had turned over not only footage he captured as the riot was unfolding at the Capitol, but also interviews he conducted from September 2020 and onward as he documented Trump’s reelection campaign.

That includes interviews with Trump, Pence, Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump.

“When we began this project in September 2020 we never could have predicted that our work would one day be subpoenaed by Congress,” Holder said in a statement shared on Twitter.

“As a British filmmaker I had no agenda coming into this. We simply wanted to better understand who the Trumps were and what motivated them to hold onto power so desperately.”

The subpoena, first obtained by Politico, specifically asks for “any raw footage pertaining to discussions of election fraud or election integrity surrounding the November 2020 presidential election.”

The subpoena was sent last week, as the committee began public hearings that included footage of depositions with Ivanka Trump and Kushner.

But the committee ended its last hearing with a message to those that have not yet spoken to the panel, asking those who may have information to please step forward.

This story was updated at 10:50 a.m.

Comments / 44

Lupe Luna
2d ago

When does the May 2020 investigation and hearing start? That’s when BLM, antifa, FBI agitators stormed the White House trying to kill President Trump? President Trump had to be rushed to a bunker. Did people forget about that?

Reply(9)
7
Cindy Dutchak Polak
2d ago

How can anyone support Trump after listening to the testimony on January 6 how all these poor people getting death threats because of Trump discussing

Reply
4
Susan Militello
2d ago

yup ..people forget conveniently. ...Those opposing Trump are clueless. He is the BEST President EVER to run out country.

Reply(3)
7
