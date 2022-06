Some people still have reservations about Mac Jones as the New England Patriots' quarterback, but the team seems to have confidence in its signal-caller. On Wednesday, 98.5 The Sports Hub's Scott Zolak shared that three different people -- "two personnel people, one player" -- told him that Jones had "one hell of a spring. We are going to be pretty good with this kid."

FOXBOROUGH, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO