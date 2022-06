In case you missed it, there’s one more place to get lunch or dinner in Emporia — Val’s New York Pizza, which opened its doors earlier this month. Even if you’re new to Emporia, just one look at the exterior of the Val’s Pizza building, with its rustic “hut” design, can clue you in on what used to occupy the space. Fittingly, Val’s takes up the building on West Atlantic Street that used to belong to Pizza Hut.

EMPORIA, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO