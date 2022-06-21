ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Craig Pittman's Welcome to Florida: John Muir in Florida

St. Pete Catalyst
St. Pete Catalyst
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

One of the fathers of the conservation movement, John Muir, set out on a nearly 1,000 mile trek across the South...

stpetecatalyst.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fernandina Beach, FL
City
Cedar Key, FL
State
Florida State
State
Indiana State
Local
Florida Entertainment
Local
Florida Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Muir
Person
Craig Pittman
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
St. Pete Catalyst

St. Pete Catalyst

94
Followers
320
Post
23K+
Views
ABOUT

The Catalyst honors its name by aggregating & curating the sparks that propel the St Pete engine. It is a modern news platform, powered by community sourced content and augmented with directed coverage. Bring your news, your perspective, and your spark to the St Pete Catalyst and take your seat at the table.

 https://stpetecatalyst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy