Ex-soldier Collin Reeves jailed for life for murdering neighbours

By Long Reads
BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA former soldier has been jailed for at least 38 years for murdering his neighbours after a long-running dispute about parking. Collin Reeves, 35, killed Jennifer and Stephen Chapple in Norton Fitzwarren, Somerset on 21 November 2021. He stabbed Mrs Chapple, 33, and Mr Chapple, 36, six times each...

www.bbc.co.uk

