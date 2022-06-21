ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One Hospitalized, Five Displaced In Late-Night Springfield Fire

By David Cifarelli
 2 days ago
Damage caused by a fire that broke out at a home at 276 Dickinson Street in Springfield Photo Credit: Twitter/Springfield Fire Department

One person is in the hospital and five are without a home after a late-night fire ripped through a Springfield home, fire officials said.

Crews were on the scene of the fire, which broke out at a home on 276 Dickson Street, around 10:10 p.m. on Monday, June 20, according to a Tweet from Springfield Fire.

One person was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries and those displaced were being helped by the Red Cross, Springfield Fire said.

The appeared to be put out shortly before 1 a.m., according to a separate Tweet from the department.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

