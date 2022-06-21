One Hospitalized, Five Displaced In Late-Night Springfield Fire
One person is in the hospital and five are without a home after a late-night fire ripped through a Springfield home, fire officials said.
Crews were on the scene of the fire, which broke out at a home on 276 Dickson Street, around 10:10 p.m. on Monday, June 20, according to a Tweet from Springfield Fire.
One person was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries and those displaced were being helped by the Red Cross, Springfield Fire said.
The appeared to be put out shortly before 1 a.m., according to a separate Tweet from the department.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
