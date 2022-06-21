ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Near-record heat kicks off summer

WTHR
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS — Summer officially began at 5:13 a.m. today, and it will certainly feel like it this afternoon. A heat dome is building across the southeastern U.S. today, and that will push hotter air back into central Indiana. Temperatures return to the mid-90s — within a few degrees...

www.wthr.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTHR

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: What is a 'flash drought?'

INDIANAPOLIS — We have been dealing with a hot and dry weather pattern across central Indiana. In fact, we are more than two inches below average precipitation for the month of June. With the lack of rain and all of the heat, we have the potential for a "flash...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Is Indiana power grid ready for extreme weather, changing climate?

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Temperatures this week were expected to reach record territory, and air conditioning will be a must. Electric companies will keep a close eye on how much power is going across the grid. As extreme weather events continue to increase in frequency, a growing need exists to prepare the electric grid for a volatile future.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
State
Indiana State
FOX59

8-vehicle pileup causes traffic jam on WB I-465 on south side

INDIANAPOLIS — A multiple vehicle crash, involving at least eight cars, is tying up traffic on westbound I-465 on Indy’s south side. The crash happened on I-465 near State Road 37 just before 6 a.m. It’s caused the left two lanes to be blocked. Around 6:30 a.m., traffic was backed up for at least two […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Tell Us Your Good News: Indianapolis Zoo

INDIANAPOLIS — It was a beautiful sunny day when 13Sports Director Dave Calabro dropped by the Indianapolis Zoo, looking for people who wanted to share word of the positive things going on in their lives. One zoo staffer said his good news was his current job assignment. "I'm a...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Listing for rumored haunted Indiana bar goes viral

KEMPTON, Ind. — A bar for sale in Tipton County may come with some regulars that will stay past last call (and then some). Between Kokomo and Noblesville, you’ll find the little town of Kempton. In that little town of Kempton, you’ll find the Breeze In. And in the Breeze In, you’ll find some ghosts. […]
KEMPTON, IN
WTHR

Downtown Lafayette to lose power Wednesday afternoon

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Lafayette police said most of downtown will lose power at 4:45 p.m. Power is expected to be restored by 6:45 p.m. Duke Energy officials said they are making emergency repairs to a piece of defective equipment on a transmission line. Duke estimates up to 20,000 customers...
LAFAYETTE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blog#Doppler
WTHR

8-car pileup slows I-465 traffic on Indy's south side

INDIANAPOLIS — A chain reaction crash in the left lanes of westbound Interstate 465, just west of the Harding Street exit, backed up traffic for miles on the south side of Indianapolis Thursday morning. The crash involved eight vehicles and happened around 6 a.m. By 6:20 a.m., traffic was...
cbs4indy.com

The worst-run major cities in the US: study

(NEXSTAR) – Between crime, COVID-19 and the local economy, it’s hard to run a city these days. One recent study attempts to quantify who’s doing it well – and who is not. WalletHub examined the 150 largest cities in the U.S., and evaluated each city’s credit...
MARION COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WLFI.com

More than 14, 500 Duke Energy customers without power in Tippecanoe Co.

UPDATE: News 18 has received a statement about Wednesday's outage from Duke Energy Spokesperson McKenzie Barbknecht. "On Wednesday afternoon, a cross arm on a transmission line in Lafayette, Ind. malfunctioned and required emergency repair. In order to safely make repairs to the damaged equipment and to ensure continued reliability, Duke Energy crews deenergized a major power line that feeds a large number of customers in the downtown area. This resulted in a power outage that impacted 14,567 customers and lasted approximately two hours. As of 9 p.m. this evening, the vast majority of customers have had service restored. We greatly appreciate our customers’ patience and understanding as our crews worked to safely restore power as quickly as possible."
LAFAYETTE, IN
wrtv.com

16 apartments damaged by fire Wednesday evening on west side

INDIANAPOLIS — A fire Wednesday afternoon on the west side of Indianapolis caused damage in the Remington on Rockville Apartment Complex. According to the Wayne Township Fire Department, firefighters from their department and mutual aid responded to a fire in the 7400 block of Rockleigh Ave. There they found...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Chuck Lofton to be honored for 40+ years of service in local TV

INDIANAPOLIS — The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) Great Lakes chapter is honoring 13News meteorologist Chuck Lofton with one of its highest awards. The organization named Lofton as one of this year's Silver Circle honorees, recognizing him for his years of service in the TV industry.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy