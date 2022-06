SE Washington/NE Oregon – Bicycle Rides Northwest is making their way through Southeast Washington and Eastern Oregon. The ride started this past Saturday in Walla Walla, stopping in Elgin at the Elgin Stampede Grounds on Sunday. Yesterday the group continued their ride from Elgin up to Joseph. Today’s route will take them into the Wallowa Mountains Out/Back. The full ride is exacted to culminate this coming Saturday, June 25th at the Garrison Middle School in the Walla Walla.

ELGIN, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO