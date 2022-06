(Washington, DC) -- Three Iowa Democrats will be making a pitch to national party leaders today (Thursday), arguing the Iowa Democratic Party’s Caucuses should be first in 2024. National Democrats are hearing applications from 16 states and Puerto Rico seeking to be among the five “early” voting states in the presidential campaign. Members of the party’s Rules and Bylaws Committee have made it clear they’re looking for states with diverse populations. State Representative Ras Smith of Waterloo is a member of the Black Caucus in the Iowa House. He says while Iowa’s overall population is nearly 91 percent white, it’s diverse in other ways -- including people with disabilities and people for whom English is a second language.

IOWA STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO