Tasty Tuesday: Vita Da Pizza Food Truck

Popular barbecue restaurant near Statesville filled with vintage memorabilia. It's a popular barbecue restaurant near Statesville. The inside is full of old signs and vintage...
Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell, Lincoln and Catawba counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments June 10-16: Huntersville. Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar, 8625 Lindholm Drive – 90.5. Comfort Suites, 16905 Caldwell Creek Drive – 97 Fast Lane Eatery, 134 Statesville Road – 100. Frankie’s of...
When eating out in Charlotte, how could you pick just one restaurant to call the best? Charlotte has so many restaurants. So many that it feels like you could eat at a new place each day and it would take you years to get through them all! I always struggle to pick just one place to bring people to when my family visits from Raleigh or Myrtle Beach.
CHARLOTTE — A beloved local restaurant has landed on a new list from Reader’s Digest that names “The Best Burger in Every State.” Brooks’ Sandwich House in Charlotte’s NoDa neighborhood represents North Carolina in the feature. “The cash-only spot has been open since 1973,...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Hotels are once again doing big business in Uptown Charlotte after a tough two years, but the return of travel is not happening in quite the way anyone thought it would. The roar of soccer fans at Bank of America Stadium is something many are still...
CHARLOTTE, N.C.– Heroes aren’t hard to find. You’ll find plenty of them at the Heroes Convention at the Charlotte Convention Center this weekend. The event began in 1982 by Shelton Drum, owner of “Heroes Aren’t Hard To Find” comic book store. HeroesCon draws, collectors, exhibitors and fans nationwide. The family-friendly event runs from Friday, June 24th through Sunday, June 26th. You can find ticket information at heroesonline.com.
CHARLOTTE, NC– The best cupcakes in town is hosting their 3rd annual event, ‘SASney World’, and guess what? It’s absolutely free!. Now through June 26, 2022, SAS Cupcakes on Rea Road will have a free event for the kids! From now until Sunday, you can come into the sweet-smelling bakery and enjoy some family fun that won’t break the bank.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Magic Man is back! Penn & Teller Fool Us winner Bryan Saint is back with Rising to show off a few tricks of the trade, and tell us about his show this weekend with two other magicians. It’s happening Saturday at 7pm at the Mooresville...
This exquisite estate in Charlotte, North Carolina features French Country style architecture with a fairytale vibe. Situated on 5 wooded acres of land, the property consists of the main house, a porte-cochere and a carriage house for guests. The 6,000 sq. ft. home has 5 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms, gourmet kitchen, hand painted frescos and a stone bistro wine cellar.
Did you see this? A Charlotte home went viral on TikTok! The Charlotte real estate market, like so much of the rest of the country, is absolutely nuts. Between rental companies buying up properties, to houses selling in a weekend with multiple offers all above asking price, and just crazy prices all around. My parents recently sold a house and got 10 offers. All but one were from a rental company. Families and those moving to the area are struggling to find homes to live in. And the rent is skyrocketing all over Charlotte. Mine went up $200 when I renewed my lease. It’s not sustainable.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Local Black-owned food trucks will go head-to-head in a competition to determine who is the best of the Queen City. “Crownin’ QC’s Best Black Food Truck,” presented by Duke’s Mayo, will occur during BBOC’s most popular event; Black Food-Truck Fridays and will be held July 8th, July 22nd, & August 12th at West Complex CLT (1600 West Trade St).
Text FANTASTIC to 31403 by 10 AM Thursday for your chance to win a HeroesCon Weekend Family Ticket Package! The 40th annual Heroes Convention is coming this weekend, June 24-26, at the Charlotte Convention Center! Three winners will each receive a pair of weekend passes to HeroesCon – 18s and under are free!
Located at Latta Nature Preserve, Quest’s brand new 13,000-square foot facility offers endless opportunities for outdoor enthusiasts. Walk the Carolina Raptor Trail, hike alongside a naturalist, create a nature craft, kayak, paddleboard, canoe, fish, and more. Check their calendar for special events and programming to plan your visit. While...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Overbooking flights isn't anything new. Airlines typically sell more tickets than available seats in order to offset any no-shows. But what happens when everyone shows up and there are more passengers than the plane can handle?. That's when the airline starts asking for volunteers to give...
Beginning Friday, visitors to downtown Salisbury can walk around with their alcoholic beverage of choice thanks to the execution of a new social district. The Downtown Salisbury Social District (DSSD) becomes official Friday, July 1st, after months of preparation, discussion, merchant information sessions and final City Council approval. A social...
Escape the summer heat with these swimming spots, all listed on pool-sharing company Swimply. How it works: Pool owners can list their pools for chunks of time, just like homeowners list their properties on Airbnb. To find a pool, plug in your location and a list of options near you pop up. 1. The Urban […]
5 private pools you can rent near Charlotte starting at $40 an hour
DENVER – The performers on tap for the singings during this year’s Rock Spring Camp Meeting have been revealed. Two acts will take the stage for the Big Sing Saturday, Aug. 6, including Todd Tilghman, the pastor who won Season 18 of NBC’s “The Voice.” In addition to Tilghman, Endless Highway – a family quartet regularly featured on the Top 40 Gospel Music Charts – will perform during the opening weekend of the long-running Camp Meeting.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Frustrated and fed up. For many people who rely on CATS buses for transportation, that’s where they are right now. On Thursday morning, CATS tweeted that riders should “expect intermittent delays on CATS bus routes” due to operator absences. It said there were...
