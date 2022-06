Melanie Brown is saying she’ll be there when it comes to Paramount+’s Queen of the Universe. The multi-hyphenated entertainer has officially signed on to make her voice heard as one of the judges for the show’s upcoming second season. If you’re sitting there wondering why that name sounds so familiar; you may better recognize Brown by her stage names – Mel B or Scary Spice – from her years performing with the unforgettable, groundbreaking girl group, Spice Girls. And honestly, who better to judge a slew of new queens than a queen herself?

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO