The first day of summer is bringing the heat!

By Chelsea Simmons
wtva.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is the first day of summer! We have been feeling the heat for a while now but summer technically starts now. We will see most of our work week on the very hot and humid side. We will see high pressure continue to...

www.wtva.com

The Independent

Summer swelter: Persistent heat wave breaks records, spirits

From the normally chilly Russian Arctic to the traditionally sweltering American South, big swaths of the Northern Hemisphere continued to sizzle with extreme heat as the start of summer more resembled the dog days of August.In the United States a heat dome of triple digit temperatures in many places combined with high humidity oscillated from west to east. On Thursday, at least eight states hit 100 degrees (37.8 degrees Celsius) and at least nine high temperature marks were set or broken, according to the National Weather Service, which held 30 million Americans under some kind of heat advisory. The extreme...
The Independent

100 million Americans are being warned to stay indoors as heatwave spreads

Over 100 million Americans have been advised to stay indoors as temperatures continued to soar due to a record-breaking heatwave stretching from the Gulf Coast to the Carolinas.Until midweek, as many as 107.5 million people will be affected by a heatwave engulfing a large number of states from central Nebraska to West Virginia, north into Wisconsin and south into Mississippi, the National Weather Service said.Several areas should expect "well above normal to record-breaking temperatures", the weather service said, issuing excessive heat warnings for the region."Plan ahead to avoid heat-related illness and check on relatives and neighbours. The heat should...
AFP

No relief as heat wave in US moves east

A heat wave that baked much of the central United States last week will start to move eastward with dangerously high temperatures, forecasters said Monday. Around 120 million people were under some sort of advisory last week as a heat wave burned the Upper Midwest and the Southeast. 
AOL Corp

Heat wave to send AccuWeather RealFeel Temps to 115 F

Scorching heat that has resulted in triple-digit temperatures over much of the central United States so far this month will concentrate on areas from the lower part of the Mississippi Valley to near the Gulf coast into this weekend. Unlike earlier this week, northward surges of heat that reach the...
natureworldnews.com

Power Companies Use Heat Wave as a 'Super Bowl' of Energy Use as Temperatures Could Reach Over 100 Degrees Fahrenheit

Power companies across the United States are reportedly planning to use the current heat wave or heat dome blanketing the country as a "Super Bowl" of energy use. This is despite earlier warnings that high temperatures during the US summer season could spark widespread power outages, mainly due to damaged power lines and power grid failures.
The US Sun

What was the 1976 heatwave and how long did it last?

BRITISH summers are expected to get hotter and drier, with heatwaves becoming much more common by 2050, according to the Met Office. We take a look at one particular heatwave that caused roads to melt and the government to panic over a water shortage. What was the 1976 British Isles...
