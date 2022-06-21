ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Rock musician's fiancee will become first person in UK to receive £120,000 Covid vaccine damage payment after 48-year-old died from blood clot following AstraZeneca jab

By Claudia Aoraha For Mailonline
 2 days ago

A rock musician's fiancée will become the first person in the UK to receive £120,000 Covid vaccine damage payment after the 48-year-old died from a blood clot following his AstraZeneca jab.

The singer, known as Lord Zion, fell ill with an agonising headache on May 13 last year- eight days after having the first jab, at Penrith Auction Mart in Cumbria.

He died at Royal Victoria Infirmary, Newcastle, on May 19.

His fiancée, Vikki Spit, 39, who had spent just one night apart from him in 21 years, said her life was 'smashed into a million pieces'.

And now she will be paid out £120,000 in damages related to the Covid vaccine.

Vikki Spit (pictured) will become the first person to receive a Vaccine Damage Payment of £120,000 after her fiance died following complications from the AstraZeneca vaccine last year
The 48-year-old rock musician died of a brain haemorrhage two weeks after having the AstraZeneca vaccine due to rare complications caused by the jab. The singer, known as Zion (above), fell ill with an agonising headache on May 13 - eight days after being vaccinated at Penrith Auction Mart in Cumbria

Zion's death certificate cites an irreversible brain injury caused by a haemorrhage for his death, in turn caused by 'complications of a Covid-19 virus vaccine'.

Ms Spit applied for the Vaccine Damage Payment Scheme in early June last year, and was told last week that she would receive the settlement.

She told GB News: 'It's the first step in the battle. This isn't about money as nothing can bring back the people we have lost. This is about recognition.

'I think it is disgusting that widows and injured people have had to fight for a year to get this support, we aren't finished yet.'

The Vaccine Damage Payment scheme operates under the NHS Business Services Authority.

Zion died at Royal Victoria Infirmary, Newcastle, on May 19. His death certificate cites an irreversible brain injury caused by a haemorrhage, in turn caused by 'complications of a Covid-19 virus vaccine'. He is pictured above with his fiancée, Vikki Spit
For years, Zion and Ms Spit, 39, toured as glam punk band Spit Like This before settling down to a peaceful rural life in Alston, near the Northumberland-Cumbria border, in 2014

They made the decision on Vikki's case last week - which is thought to be the first of its kind related to Covid jabs.

Vaccine Damage Payments can take up to six months to be processed, but people are warned that claims related to coronavirus vaccines can take much longer.

Despite getting the payout, the widow said that it's not an acceptable amount - as she had to take out loans when Zion died as her household income 'massively dropped.'

More than 1,300 people have made damage claims for Covid jab-related injuries and bereavements, but no lump sums have been paid out as of yet.

It's reported that over 400,000 people have reported vaccine side effects to the Yellow Card Scheme.

The Vaccine Damage Payment Scheme was set up in 1979 to provide a lump sum if one is 'severely disabled as a result of a vaccination against certain diseases.'

What is the Vaccine Damage Payment?

If you’re severely disabled as a result of a vaccination against certain diseases, you could get a one-off tax-free payment of £120,000.

You can also apply for this payment on behalf of someone who has died after becoming severely disabled because of certain vaccinations.

You need to be managing their estate to apply.

Disablement is worked out as a percentage, and ‘severe disablement’ means at least 60% disabled.

This could be a mental or physical disablement and will be based on medical evidence from the doctors or hospitals involved in your treatment.

The vaccination must have been given in the UK or the Isle of Man, unless you were vaccinated as part of your armed forces medical treatment.

It can take at least 6 months to process a Vaccine Damage Payment claim. If you’re making a claim about a coronavirus vaccination it will take longer.

Source: UK Government

Vikki and Zion met in a London rock club and toured for many years as glam punk band Spit Like This before settling down to a peaceful rural life in Alston, near the Northumberland-Cumbria border, in 2014.

Two days after Zion's excruciating headache began, Vikki phoned for an ambulance but said she was told by a paramedic it had been 'too long' since his jab for it to be the cause.

Zion's condition worsened and he passed away in hospital on May 19, with the preliminary death certificate listing a brain bleed caused by vaccine complications as the reason.

Ms Spit was left 'completely crushed' by the loss, and although she says she is still 'pro-vaccine,' she called on the Government to better educate medical staff on the side effects.

The singer was christened Zion by his hippy parents but also went by the name Lord Zion. His surname is unknown.

He and Ms Spit moved to the North Pennines in 2014 and got engaged in 2019.

Ms Spit said: 'We'd been in a rock band for well over a decade but the fun of doing it was wearing off.'

Zion had no side effects for the first week - but she phoned for the ambulance on May 15 when he didn't get out of bed.

She said: 'The first responder took all the information and she thought it was relevant he had had the vaccine, but the paramedic said it was too long ago and they came to the conclusion he had a migraine.'

Ms Spit called paramedics again two days later when Zion started slurring his words, before suffering a seizure.

Since his death, Zion has helped save three lives by donating his liver and kidneys for transplant, as well as donating other organs for medical research.

What is the risk of getting blood clot after AstraZeneca's jab?

Safety concerns over AstraZeneca's jab first emerged in January 2021, and prompted EU nations to shun the British-made vaccine en masse.

AstraZeneca's shot is thought to cause blood clots in one in around 100,000 people, with rates slightly higher in younger people.

Medical regulators, who have repeatedly analysed the safety of the vaccine, insist it is still safe. Its life-saving benefits vastly outweigh the risk for most.

For comparison, Government experts estimate that nearly 4 per cent of over-75s will be hospitalised with Covid if they get infected. The proportion has plunged over time, largely due to vaccines and natural immunity.

In the absence of doubt, health chiefs opt against routinely offering the jab to under-40s because they face such a low risk of dying from Covid.

The AZ jab's link to blood clots, which occur alongside abnormally low blood platelet counts, have fuelled hesitancy among some groups in the UK and overseas.

Some 81 deaths linked to the clots have been recorded in the UK, out of nearly 50m jabs dished out.

In most cases, people recover fully and the blockages, which can occur in the brain, are easier to treat if spotted early.

Symptoms depend entirely on where the clot is, with brain blockages causing excruitiating headaches. Clots in major arteries in the abdomen can cause persistent stomach pain, and ones in the leg can cause swelling of the limbs.

Researchers in Germany believe the problem lies in the adenovirus vector — a common cold virus used so the vaccine can enter the body.

Covid itself can also cause blood clots, as can Johnson & Johnson's single-dose jab — which works in a very similar way to AstraZeneca's.

However, regulators have not spotted any consistent trend between Pfizer's mRNA vaccine and blood clots. Its jab is, however, linked to its own very rare kind of heart inflammation.

#Blood Clots#Uk#Penrith Auction Mart#Gb News
