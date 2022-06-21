ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampden County, MA

Celebrity Bartending Tip-Off Fundraiser Set for July 14

By BusinessWest Staff
 3 days ago

AGAWAM — The Hampden County Bar Association Legal Clinic will stage its Celebrity Bartending Tip-Off event on July 14, at...

Westfield Bank Supports Camp Atwater Capital Campaign

WESTFIELD — Westfield Bank President and CEO James C. Hagan on Thursday presented Springfield Urban League CEO Henry M. Thomas III with a $100,000 contribution to help launch a $7.5 million capital campaign to ensure the future of historic Camp Atwater. “This contribution represents our firm commitment to the...
WESTFIELD, MA
W.F. Young Receives Visionary and Visibility Awards

EAST LONGMEADOW — W.F. Young, a global leader in animal health products such as Absorbine® and The Missing Link®, received two awards at the 2022National Animal Supplement Council Annual Conference, the NASC Visionary Award, acknowledging the animal wellness company as an originating/founding member, and the Visibility Award, for Outstanding Promotion of the NASC Quality Seal.
EAST LONGMEADOW, MA
Rocky’s Ace Hardware to Raise Funds for Children’s Miracle Network

SPRINGFIELD — Rocky’s Ace Hardware will host a ‘round-up’ fundraising campaign in 10 stores for Children’s Miracle Network (CMN) hospitals. Customers can round up their totals to the next dollar between June 24 and July 4 at participating locations — the Island Pond Road and Liberty Street stores in Springfield; the Agawam, East Longmeadow, Westfield, Ludlow, Palmer and South Hadley stores in Western Mass., and the Vernon and Stamford, Conn. locations; 100% of the proceeds will go directly towards CMN hospitals.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Funders Reach Million-dollar Milestone in Awards to Local Farms

AGAWAM — The Local Farmer Awards, a funding initiative launched in 2015 by the Harold Grinspoon Charitable Foundation (HGCF) and Big Y Foods, reached the million-dollar milestone in May. Over the past eight years, more than 470 grants have been made to farmers in Western Mass. and the Berkshires....
AGRICULTURE
Picture This

Email ‘Picture This’ photos with a caption and contact information to [email protected]. State and local officials, leaders at Mercy Medical Center, and friends and family of the late Andy Yee gathered at the medical center on June 14 for the announcement of plans to create a palliative care unit that will bear Yee’s name. The unit, which is expected to open before the end of the year, will be located on the fifth floor of Mercy Medical Center and will be overseen by Dr. Philip Glynn, medical director of the Mercy’s Sister Mary Caritas Cancer Center, and Laurie Loiacono, M.D., Chief of Critical Care. The unit will be designed to provide an inviting, soothing space for end-of-life care for patients and families, as well as patients with chronic illnesses requiring pain and symptom management. All clinical staff involved in caring for patients and family members on the new unit will receive specialized training that focuses on palliative care.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Pare Corporation Opens Facility in Holyoke

HOLYOKE — Pare Corporation, a multi-disciplinary engineering firm, recently staged a well-attended grand opening for its facility in Holyoke, its third office in the Northeast. “The Pioneer Valley is very community-focused and I appreciate the warm welcome the leaders of the Holyoke community have given us,” said Pare Vice...
HOLYOKE, MA
Company Notebook

HNE, Peoplesbank Donate $20,000 to Gardening the Community. SPRINGFIELD — PeoplesBank and Health New England have partnered to donate $20,000 to Gardening the Community (GTC) of Springfield. The money will support the non-profit’s urban garden, farm store, youth leadership program, and other programs. The companies’ collaborative donation came about as representatives from each were discussing needs in the Springfield community and the non-profit organizations each supports. Both support GTC and, knowing that more than 15% percent of children in Hampden County are food insecure, the two companies agreed to help. “We believe that this donation from two of our most valued corporate partners is an investment in our organization, economically and spiritually. It is especially appreciated during this time of rising food costs, as we work to bring forth a just food system that works for all,” said Liz O’Gilvie of GTC. “We will use the funds to support our efforts to grow food that’s affordable while we help our young people to understand the inequities in our food. system.” Said Matthew Bannister, senior vice president of marketing and corporate responsibility for PeoplesBank, “PeoplesBank and Health New England are like-minded in our belief that companies have a responsibility to improve the communities in which they do business. In working with Health New England as our health plan, we found that we both supported several of the same area non-profits, including Gardening the Community. We decided to demonstrate our partnership with this combined donation.” Keith Ledoux, vice president Commercial Line of Business and Business Development for Health New England, agreed. “Both Health New England and PeoplesBank know that our companies are part of a larger ecosystem – our community – and when it thrives, we thrive. Together, our support of Gardening the Community will not only fight hunger and promote good health but will bring opportunity to the Mason Square neighborhood.” Gardening the Community (GTC) grows organic food on formerly empty lots increasing access to healthy food in food-insecure areas. They emphasize youth leadership development, racial justice, and intergenerational relationship building in all their work. GTC serves Springfield’s Mason Square neighborhood, a low income, predominantly Black and Latinx community as well as residents from across the city.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Is This One of Berkshire County’s Best Kept Secrets for Live Music ?

Berkshire County in the summertime is a prime spot for live music. Really. You could schedule your entire summer around going to see bands do what they do best. Whether's it's Sounds of Summer at the VFW in Great Barrington, Live on the Lake at Onota Lake in Pittsfield, Party in the Park at Noel Field in North Adams, Tanglewood in Lenox, The Town of Great Barrington's Summer Concert Series, Berkshire Busk in downtown Great Barrington, etc. you could pack plenty of live music into your schedule. One can't really argue that Berkshire residents love getting out of the house to check out live music in the summertime. It always surprises me when somebody complains about being bored in Berkshire County with everything that is available right in our own backyard.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
THEATER REVIEW: Danny Eaton’s ‘Betty & The Patch’ at The Majestic Theater

The Majestic Theater in West Springfield, Massachusetts. The Patch is a small and rustic upstate New York building, once an active farmhouse, and more recently a restaurant for private dining and events run by Betty Borelli, a single woman with a grown daughter, a lawyer living in New York City. Betty loves the Patch; it is where she grew up, where she raised her child and a young black man named Bobo, Bobby Henderson, whom Betty raised after his mother deserted him when he was eight. He is the restaurant’s “executive” cook. Bobo is also in love with Cristina, Betty’s daughter. She loves him as a brother and is involved with Michael Harrington, a prig and a snob. Tina has never been told who her father is and, on discovering that Betty may be dying from her recently returned cancer, is dying to find out the truths of her existence—past and present. These are the principal tenets of Danny Eaton’s play, “Betty & The Patch” enjoying its world premiere production at Eaton’s own theater, the Majestic in West Springfield, Massachusetts. Eaton is author, director, and producer. He has given his audience a very fine introduction to the work.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
Big Bear Books it Across the Street on Busy Berkshire Road (VIDEO)

Well, there's no doubt that Berkshire County gets its fair share of bear activity. It's that time of year when Berkshire residents definitely want to refrain from putting their trash out by the curb the night before garbage pick up. I used to put my trash out at night on a regular basis until I got burned. One morning at about 3:30 I spent a half-hour cleaning up my garbage that was knocked over and torn into in the middle of the night. The incident made me late for work and I learned a valuable lesson. I'll never make that mistake again.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
Hot Oven Cookies expanding to new location in Westfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - There’s exciting news for cookie lovers of Springfield’s Hot Oven Cookies. The dessert favorite is opening its third location on East Main Street in Westfield as their business continues to grow. “We sell out every single day. We got people coming in two hours...

