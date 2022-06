This is going to change Route One in Falmouth in epic ways. The owner of Royal River Grill in Yarmouth and Tuscan Table in South Portland is expanding into Falmouth with The Sicilian Table. The Portland Press Herald back in November reported that the two new buildings along Route One in Falmouth were just about filled with tenants. One of those tenants was the first floor at 257 Route One - Sicilian Table, another amazing Italian restaurant from the same people behind two of your favorites already.

FALMOUTH, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO