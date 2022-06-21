ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Springfield, MA

Party Like It’s 1969 With Woodstock Tribute Band Playing July 9

By BusinessWest Staff
businesswest.com
 3 days ago

WEST SPRINGFIELD — The Rotary Club of West Springfield will stage a concert appearance by Back to the Garden 1969, a Woodstock tribute band, on July 9, at the Morgan Road Pavilion. Doors open at 4...

businesswest.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWLP 22News

2022 East Longmeadow Rotary Club Summer Concert Series!

(Mass Appeal) – Music is back in East Longmeadow. Going on for 36 years, the East Longmeadow Rotary Foundation is holding their annual Summer Concert Series. Here with me for all the details is Kevin Cook, the East Longmeadow Rotary Concert Chairperson. For the entire Summer Concert Series schedule,...
EAST LONGMEADOW, MA
WSBS

Is This One of Berkshire County’s Best Kept Secrets for Live Music ?

Berkshire County in the summertime is a prime spot for live music. Really. You could schedule your entire summer around going to see bands do what they do best. Whether's it's Sounds of Summer at the VFW in Great Barrington, Live on the Lake at Onota Lake in Pittsfield, Party in the Park at Noel Field in North Adams, Tanglewood in Lenox, The Town of Great Barrington's Summer Concert Series, Berkshire Busk in downtown Great Barrington, etc. you could pack plenty of live music into your schedule. One can't really argue that Berkshire residents love getting out of the house to check out live music in the summertime. It always surprises me when somebody complains about being bored in Berkshire County with everything that is available right in our own backyard.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Springfield, MA
Entertainment
City
West Springfield, MA
City
Springfield, MA
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
theberkshireedge.com

THEATER REVIEW: Danny Eaton’s ‘Betty & The Patch’ at The Majestic Theater

The Majestic Theater in West Springfield, Massachusetts. The Patch is a small and rustic upstate New York building, once an active farmhouse, and more recently a restaurant for private dining and events run by Betty Borelli, a single woman with a grown daughter, a lawyer living in New York City. Betty loves the Patch; it is where she grew up, where she raised her child and a young black man named Bobo, Bobby Henderson, whom Betty raised after his mother deserted him when he was eight. He is the restaurant’s “executive” cook. Bobo is also in love with Cristina, Betty’s daughter. She loves him as a brother and is involved with Michael Harrington, a prig and a snob. Tina has never been told who her father is and, on discovering that Betty may be dying from her recently returned cancer, is dying to find out the truths of her existence—past and present. These are the principal tenets of Danny Eaton’s play, “Betty & The Patch” enjoying its world premiere production at Eaton’s own theater, the Majestic in West Springfield, Massachusetts. Eaton is author, director, and producer. He has given his audience a very fine introduction to the work.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
businesswest.com

Court Square Project Brings the Past into the Present — and Future

Crews working on the $64 million initiative to transform the former Court Square Hotel in downtown Springfield into market-rate housing say the project takes them back in time. Actually, it takes them to several different periods of time — from the property’s days as prominent hotel to more recent days, when it hosted a popular tavern and several other businesses. While doing this time-traveling, these same crews are living in the present and confronting a number of challenges as they usher in the next chapter in this property’s intriguing history.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Journal Inquirer

Windsor restaurant owner embraces change

WINDSOR — Juan Guzman has lived in the United States for nearly 35 years, an immigrant from Mexico. He found a career in the construction industry and started his own business 25 years ago, building houses throughout the region. About 2½ years ago, Guzman decided to pursue a new...
WINDSOR, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Folding Chairs#Food And Drink#The Rotary Club#The Irish Cultural Center#Great Acoustics#Rotaryrocks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
businesswest.com

W.F. Young Receives Visionary and Visibility Awards

EAST LONGMEADOW — W.F. Young, a global leader in animal health products such as Absorbine® and The Missing Link®, received two awards at the 2022National Animal Supplement Council Annual Conference, the NASC Visionary Award, acknowledging the animal wellness company as an originating/founding member, and the Visibility Award, for Outstanding Promotion of the NASC Quality Seal.
EAST LONGMEADOW, MA
MassLive.com

MassMutual Center readies for a new era (Editorial)

The numbers from fiscal 2019 tell the story of what was missed or severely compromised during the COVID-19 pandemic — and what local business and political leaders are anxious to restore. A gross economic impact of $47.1 million. Creation of 555 jobs. A $4.4 million contribution in state and...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Live 95.9

Big Bear Books it Across the Street on Busy Berkshire Road (VIDEO)

Well, there's no doubt that Berkshire County gets its fair share of bear activity. It's that time of year when Berkshire residents definitely want to refrain from putting their trash out by the curb the night before garbage pick up. I used to put my trash out at night on a regular basis until I got burned. One morning at about 3:30 I spent a half-hour cleaning up my garbage that was knocked over and torn into in the middle of the night. The incident made me late for work and I learned a valuable lesson. I'll never make that mistake again.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
businesswest.com

Westfield Bank Supports Camp Atwater Capital Campaign

WESTFIELD — Westfield Bank President and CEO James C. Hagan on Thursday presented Springfield Urban League CEO Henry M. Thomas III with a $100,000 contribution to help launch a $7.5 million capital campaign to ensure the future of historic Camp Atwater. “This contribution represents our firm commitment to the...
WESTFIELD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy