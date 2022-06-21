Human Agriculture Cooperative gives away hundreds of meals for Father's Day

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. If you could describe me in one word, it’d have to be sugar. Let’s be clear, this has nothing to do with my personality, it’s really about what I eat (and drink). I know my sweet tooth is a habit I should kick (sometimes I don’t have a single savory item until dinner… ), but the former pastry chef in me just won’t quit. My body remembers all those 4 a.m. slices of cake that I just had to taste test for quality — don’t knock it ’til you try it, it’s a great way to start the day.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 6 DAYS AGO