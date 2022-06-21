ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tractor-trailer overturned on I-20/59

By Nicole Cook
 2 days ago

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A tractor-trailer hauling lumber overturned on I-20/59 Tuesday morning.

According to Battalion Chief Jones with Birmingham Fire and Rescue, the incident happened just before 7 a.m. while the truck was driving along a curve at the Tallapoosa Street exit.

Jones reported that the driver of the truck had minor injuries, but was not transported to a hospital.

No other information is available at this time.

