Tractor-trailer overturned on I-20/59
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A tractor-trailer hauling lumber overturned on I-20/59 Tuesday morning.
According to Battalion Chief Jones with Birmingham Fire and Rescue, the incident happened just before 7 a.m. while the truck was driving along a curve at the Tallapoosa Street exit.
Jones reported that the driver of the truck had minor injuries, but was not transported to a hospital.
