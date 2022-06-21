ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

4 Shreveport police officers acquitted in negligent homicide case

By KEDM Public Radio
KEDM
 2 days ago

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A Louisiana judge has acquitted four city police officers in the death of a...

KEEL Radio

Shreveport Jail Inmate Dies After Beating in the Lockup

Shreveport city jail inmate has died after he was reportedly beaten by a fellow inmate while in the lockup. The elderly male prisoner died Monday, June 20th at Ochsner LSU Health hospital. 72-year-old Bobbie Young died at 4:39 p.m. at Ochsner, where he had been taken with head injuries back...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Shreveport City Jail prisoner dies after reported beating

Voters can cast their ballot at the McCurtain County Election Board Office on Central Avenue in Idabel. Officials say it happened on the morning of Thursday, June 23 in the 200 block of East Texas Avenue in Vivian. Surviving heat in the ArkLaTex. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. KSLA caught...
SHREVEPORT, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Caddo grand jury returns 4 murder indictments

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Four homicide indictments are among the six returned by a Caddo Parish grand jury Wednesday. Archille Parrel Holmes Jr., 27, of Shreveport, in the Feb. 16 shooting death of Tomel Henry following a domestic argument. Shamichael Antonio Pearson, 18, of Shreveport, in the March 3 shooting death...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Shreveport, LA
Shreveport, LA
Crime & Safety
KTBS

Coroner: Elderly inmate dies following beating in city jail

SHREVEPORT, La. -- An elderly inmate reportedly beaten at the Shreveport City Jail earlier this month died Monday at Ochsner LSU Health hospital., according to the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. Bobbie Young, 72, died at 4:39 p.m. at Ochsner, where he had been taken with head injuries on June 3.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Shreveport man gets maximum sentence for 2019 shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man was sentenced Wednesday to eight years in prison for a November 2019 shooting that left another man injured. Tyrone Terry Braden, 47, was convicted in late May in District Judge Donald Hathaway Jr.'s court of second-degree battery in connection with the Nov. 6, 2019 shooting of Kerion Mims in a parking lot on David Raines Road. Mims was shot in both legs. The sentence meted out by Hathaway was the maximum allowed under the law.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

16-year-old to be tried as adult in double shooting at city park

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo Parish District Attorney James E. Stewart Sr. plans to charge a Shreveport teen as an adult with two counts of attempted first-degree murder after a juvenile court hearing found probable cause following an investigation by Shreveport police. Jordan Jenkins, 16, is alleged to have lured two...
SHREVEPORT, LA
NBC News

4 Louisiana police officers cleared in Black man’s death

SHREVEPORT, La. — A Louisiana judge has acquitted four city police officers in the death of a Black man arrested in April 2020. Caddo District Court Judge Chris Victory ruled Friday that prosecutors failed to prove their case against Brian Ross, James LeClare, Treona McCarter and D’Marea Johnson, news agencies reported.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Shreveport man gets max for 2019 shooting in MLK neighborhood

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man got the maximum sentence Wednesday for his conviction in the shooting and wounding of another man in the parking lot of an MLK community center. Tyrone Braden, 47, was convicted on May 25 of second-degree battery for the shooting in the parking...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Vivian woman arrested in boyfriend’s fatal stabbing

VIVIAN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Vivian woman accused of fatally stabbing her boyfriend early Thursday morning. According to CPSO, 30-year-old Tiffany Moore showed up at the Vivian Police Department around 7:40 a.m. to report that she had stabbed her 50-year-old boyfriend. Minutes later, a neighbor called 911 and reported the crime.
VIVIAN, LA
KTBS

Behind the Badge: Shannon Hicks, SPD

SHREVEPORT, La. - Each week, Rick Rowe goes Behind the Badge to honor the men and women of law enforcement. This week, Rick shines the light on Officer Shannon Hicks of the Shreveport Police Department. If you'd like to submit an idea for a future Behind the Badge segment, email...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KEEL Radio

Two Shreveport Felons Sentenced to Federal Prison

Two Shreveport men have been sentenced to prison in Federal Court. The men both had charges for illegally possessing firearms. Damontra Vonravious Mandigo, 22, was sentenced to 87 months in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. Shreveport Police Department officers were patrolling an area in Shreveport on March 15, 2021 and observed a vehicle parked in the driveway of a vacant residence. Officers made contact with the individual in the driver’s seat, later identified as Mandigo. A search was conducted of his vehicle and law enforcement officers found a Zastava 7.62x39mm pistol. Officers were aware that Mandigo was a convicted felon and prohibited from possessing any firearms or ammunition. He was arrested and later admitted to agents that the firearm was his. Mandigo’s prior felony convictions were for illegal use of a weapon in 2011, and attempted possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in 2018.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Deadly stabbing reported in Vivian; arrest made

VIVIAN, La. (KSLA) - A man is dead after a stabbing in Vivian, the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says. Officials say it happened the morning of Thursday, June 23 in the 200 block of East Texas Avenue in Vivian. According to police, 30-year-old Tiffany Moore visited the Vivian Police...
VIVIAN, LA
KTAL

Man accidentally shot at west Shreveport business

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man was shot by accident at a business in the Werner Park neighborhood late Tuesday night. Police say two men were at the Interstate Tires on the 5300 block of Jewella Ave. around 11:49 p.m. when the incident happened. The men told officers that one of them went to stand up when he hit his gun on the ground and it went off.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KEEL Radio

Shreveport Man Found Guilty of Manslaughter

A Shreveport man accused in the death of another man while playing with a rifle was found guilty of manslaughter. LaTroy Derez Smith Jr., 21, was one of four men playing with an assault-style rifle in an apartment in the 6100 block of LaTierra Street on October 27, 2019. The...
SHREVEPORT, LA
bossierpress.com

Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Shooting Sports Competition

The Bossier Sheriff’s Shooting Sports held the First Annual Youth Shooting Sports. Competition on Saturday, June 18, for students from around the state. There were 40 students from Bossier, Caddo, Cameron, Bienville, Lincoln, Sabine, Vernon,. and Webster Parishes who participated in the first youth shooting sports competitive event at...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA

