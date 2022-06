HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds will prevail through the forecast period, but will be on the lighter side through the weekend. The trade winds will periodically deliver clouds and showers to windward areas, with the potential for increased showers at times over the weekend. The shower activity will decrease and the trades will strengthen on Monday, with breezy trades and typical windward focused showers expected Tuesday through next Thursday.

