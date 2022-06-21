ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holmes County, OH

Crews continue to restore power amid 90° forecast

By Cris Belle
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 2 days ago

HOLMES COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — After thousands were left without power during last week’s severe storms, the Holmes-Wayne Electric Cooperative, Inc. has released their plans to restore power to final the 4 percent of customers still in the dark.

According to a Facebook post , the electric company says that 721 members are still without power consisting of 219 line sections and individuals services.

Crews are facing challenges including high heat in the forecast on Tuesday and outages in extremely difficult areas that demand unique equipment and are labor intensive.

Crews are assigned by substation outages based on the level of damage repair and tree clearing progress. Here’s the plan for Tuesday:

  • Buckhorn – 2 crews
  • Clear Creek – 2 crews
  • Golden Corners – 2 crews
  • Hefferline – 4 crews
  • Moreland – 8 crews
  • Reedsburg – 9 crews
  • Ripley – 8 crews
  • Stillwell – 1 crew
  • Sugarcreek – 2 crews
  • West Salem – 2 crews
An unrelated power outage that caused an additional 86 members to be without power southwest of Millersburg is because of a car accident overnight.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

