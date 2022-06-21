ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Monica, CA

Tourism poised to have a summer rebound … with some caveats

By Clara Harter
Santa Monica Daily Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSchool is out, so is the sun and soon too will be the swarms of tourists Santa Monicans remember from a pre-pandemic era, says President/CEO of Santa Monica Travel & Tourism Misti Kerns. After two abysmal years of tourism numbers, statistics this summer are expected to impress. “If things...

Santa Monica Daily Press

Santa Monica home prices rank 16th among 30 area cities

Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. Given the current state of the real estate market, housing affordability plays a determining role for buyers. As of June 17, 2022, the 30-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 6.25%. As a result of higher mortgage rates across the board, home prices have risen significantly. The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141.Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are definitely certain areas that have a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value. Whether you choose to hold off your home-buying plans in hopes of the market cooling down or are looking to buy ASAP, it’s good to educate yourself on the market in different cities.
SANTA MONICA, CA
yovenice.com

The Los Angeles Real Estate Market May Finally Be Slowing Down

The Los Angeles real estate market is showing signs of being affected by the rising levels of inflation and mortgage rates as the year progresses. New data from Core Logic shows that the real estate market sales in May of 2022 are possibly the worst in 34 years, dropping 16 percent from the heights of May of 2021, as reported by CBS. Sellers have also started cutting the listing prices because buyers are having difficulty with the increase in mortgage rates and the country’s rising inflation. This has made potential buyers much more cautious about jumping in on a sale.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Eight SoCal Residents Charged in $7 Million Loan Fraud Scheme

PHILADELPHIA – Eight defendants were charged in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania today with scheming to fraudulently obtain more than $7 million in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL), and pre-pandemic Small Business Administration (SBA) loans. According to court documents, beginning in or around January...
DIAMOND BAR, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

San Marino Family Returns Artifacts to Mexico

Bill Lewis, who grew up in San Marino and graduated from San Marino High School in 1975, represented his family at the Mexican Consulate last week in a ceremony that acknowledged the return of more than 75 cultural artifacts that had been in his family for about 100 years. “Many...
SAN MARINO, CA
Mashed

Why LA Could Become The Next BBQ Hot Spot

Barbeque is an American food steeped in rich tradition. At its heart, it's the simple combination of time, heat, and meat, but within that simple trifecta is plenty of room for individualism and tradition. Several of America's barbeque traditions come from the southern region, with many states having their own unique style that is further broken down by the state's own regions and geography. For instance, North Carolina is known for having a light vinegar-based sauce in the east and a heavier, ketchup-based sauce in the western parts of the state, per Food Network.
LOS ANGELES, CA
orangecountytribune.com

New cases down, deaths up

Confirmed new cases of coronavirus in Orange County are down in Tuesday’s report from the county health care agency. That result tracks with statewide and national counts. The New York Times reports that – over a 14-day period – new cases have declined by 3 percent across the U.S., although deaths have risen by 17 percent. In California, new cases are down by 17 percent and deaths down 20 percent, reports Los Angeles Times.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Protecting our Community Amid Record Inflation – Ensuring a Diverse, Inclusive and Thriving Santa Monica for All

Can you afford a 6% permanent rent hike? Can your neighbor?. Soaring inflation is forcing Santa Monicans to contend with a climbing cost of living, as the prices of groceries and gas are on a steady incline. But for the over 70% of Santa Monicans who rent their homes, a rise in inflation means a potentially untenable rent increase this year.
SANTA MONICA, CA
pasadenaweekly.com

British Swim School opens Glendale facility

With water playing a significant recreational role in Southern California, British Swim School franchisees Arlene Faalnik and her fiancé, Doug Kraus, want to give children the opportunity to safely learn. “(Arlene and Kraus) decided to start this because it’s great for the community, but also, they would see how...
GLENDALE, CA
Saurabh

This is the best Mexican restaurant to eat in in Los Angeles County, CA

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Los Angeles County is diverse in its demography and that can pretty much be seen in its cuisines. Visitors from all over the world come to enjoy Los Angeles County's thriving food culture, as well as its sandy beaches, majestic mountains, and breathtaking landscapes. Mexican food is perhaps the backbone of Los Angeles County's food culture, with a taqueria or taco truck on nearly every corner and freshly produced agua frescas being the summer drink of choice for thirsty Angelenos.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

