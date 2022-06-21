Rail strike LIVE – Latest UK updates as Jubilee line shuts, commuters warned & travel chaos batters Heathrow

RAIL strikes have plunged the country into chaos today, halting 80% of train services.

Half the rail network will shut down today, Thursday and Saturday in the biggest walkout in 30 years, the RMT confirmed yesterday.

Meanwhile, the rush of commuters has led to the Jubilee line in London closing, while the Stanstead Express also sent a stark warning to commuters.

Many commuters who managed to get into their workplaces this morning are likely to bet met with further chaos as they head home during the rush hour today, with RMT having no plans to restore services.

Reports have emerged of skyrocketing Uber prices, as hard working Brits desperately try to get home from work, with just a 2 mile journey costing some travellers £27.

One NHS worker has been met with a £45 commute as they try and return home from a days work.

Read our rail strike 2022 live blog below for the latest updates...

Rail chaos sees spike in road traffic

Millions of people are suffering disruption from rail strikes with 80% of trains cancelled and a spike in road congestion.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson called on the public to “stay the course” after around 40,000 members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union at Network Rail and 13 train operators walked out in a bitter dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.

Only a fifth of trains are running on Tuesday and half of all lines are closed.

Services are generally restricted to main lines, but even those are only open between 7.30am and 6.30pm.

Much of Britain will have no passenger trains for the entire day, including most of Scotland and Wales, the whole of Cornwall and Dorset, and places such as Chester, Hull, Lincoln and Worcester.

Usually busy stations such as London Euston and London Paddington are nearly deserted except for union picket lines.

Many people are believed to be working from home rather than travelling to offices.

Former Tory chancellor warns that more strikes will follow if rail chaos succeeds

Ken Clarke, the former chancellor of the Tory party, has claimed if RMT's strikes are a success, more will soon follow.

He told the BBC: “I’m afraid it cannot be allowed to look successful when it settles because as we have already heard, the rest of the public sector who are comparatively underpaid compared with railwaymen.

"On this occasion if the pay settlement is say 10, 11 per cent, then you are going to have vast amounts of the public sector induced to go in for the same militancy, the same strike action in order to demand at least the same.”

Labour MPs back RMT strike

A number of Labour MPs have taken to social media to voice their support for the rail strike.

Ian Lavery, the MP for Wansbeck and former chair of the Labour Party, joined a picket in Morpeth, tweeting: “Solidarity with the @RMTunion today and all days.”

Beth Winter, the Labour MP for Cynon Valley, tweeted: “Complete solidarity with striking @RMTunion members today.

“The Trades Unions are the organised working class… the workers united will never be defeated.”

Tahir Ali, the MP for Birmingham Hall Green, said he would be joining pickets later on Tuesday and posted: “Solidarity to all those who are out taking action to protect jobs, ensure safety, and win better pay and conditions.”

How much are rail workers paid?

Many Brits have taken an issue with the idea that rail workers are underpaid.

But just how do they earn?

Here is a breakdown of rail worker earnings, according to the BBC.

Rail travel assistants - £33,310 - this includes ticket collectors, guards and information staff

Rail construction and maintenance operatives - £34,998

Rail transport operatives - £48,750 - includes signallers and drivers' assistants

Train and tram drivers - £59,189

RMT invited to formal talks on July 1 to discuss working practices

Network Rail (NR) has asked the biggest rail workers’ union to attend formal consultation talks next month on introducing “modern working practices”.

A letter was handed to Mick Lynch, general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT), at the end of talks on Monday evening.

Meetings were held throughout the day but failed to avert three days of strikes by RMT members which crippled train services on Tuesday and will be repeated on Thursday and Saturday.

The letter, written by Paul Rutter of NR, says: “We have always made clear to you that we needed to make material progress in these discussions and that we needed to implement meaningful changes to working practices by April 2023.

“I am still hopeful that we can agree a way forward. We cannot, however, delay any longer and with that in mind we intend to consult formally with you on the implementation of changes to a number of working practices which we believe can be changed within the existing agreements and T&Cs (terms and conditions) under which our Maintenance and Works Delivery staff are employed.

“We will also press ahead with consultation on the implementation of certain technologies in order to make the railway a safer and more efficient workplace.

“Whilst we do not believe that we need the agreement from our trade unions to make these changes, we would much prefer to implement them with your agreement and co-operation.”

Boris blasts striking workers

In a statement given this week, the PM has criticised striking rail workers.

"The unions are harming the very people they claim to be helping," he said.

"By going ahead with these rail strikes, they are driving away commuters who ultimately support the jobs of rail workers, while also impacting businesses and communities across the country.

"Too-high demands on pay will also make it incredibly difficult to bring to an end the current challenges facing families around the world with rising costs of living."

RMT source admits strikes failing to have impact at Liverpool Street station

An RMT source admitted that strikes were failing to have a major impact at Britain’s third-busiest station as a number of lines kept running.

At Liverpool Street, commuters flooded off Overground trains from Chingford and Enfield Town approximately every half an hour, most of them heading to the Central and Elizabeth lines.

The union source said: “I think it’s been more minor inconvenience than straight direct impact.”

A Pret a Manger, a Pure, and the International Cheese shop all remained closed, while The Savanna, a grocer’s, left a notice apologising to customers for keeping its shutters up.

That will be £1,500 please

As strikes ravage the UK transport system, some cabbies have been met with some outlandish request.

One Scottish cab driver was asked how much the drive from Glasgow to London would be.

The fee? Just the small price of £1,500.

Rail workers give their perspective on picket line

Speaking to the BBC, a group of rail workers have explained their reasons for striking.

One said: "We worked the same as other people - [the] same as people who work from home and we just carried on. It shouldn't be up to us to pay the price with our conditions in the future."

They went on to say: "Enough is enough now. Everyone in every position needs to stand up to this government for what you believe in and get what's owed to you."

Mum faces 180 MILE drive to get her son to school, amid rail strikes

The RMT Union is striking this week, as they seek higher wages and more job security.

But this strike will cause chaos for many, including one mum who just wants to get her son to his GCSE exams.

Marta Kotlarek’s son, Jacob, usually gets the train to school, but that will not be possible this week.

“They normally take the train from Flint which takes 20 minutes. We are lucky because we have a car. I worry about families who don’t have a car.

“We live in Holywell so it’s a 60-mile journey there and back to the school.

“We are also expecting extra traffic because of the strike. It’s an added stress during exams.

“I am lucky enough to have a car but what happens to people who don’t?

“I know the WJEC has processes if a child misses an exam but I am worried for children whose families don’t have cars.”

Marta said driving will also be an added cost because her children usually use season tickets and petrol prices have rocketed.

She said: “I haven’t really worked it out but it will cost between £50 and £70.”

What are the rail strikers asking for?

With the rail strike going ahead this week, plunging much of the UK’s transport services into chaos, the RMT Union has outlined what exactly it hopes to achieve.

In a statement, the union said: “We want a transport system that operates for the benefit of the people, for the needs of society and our environment – not for private profit.”

In practice their demands would see rail workers get a seven per cent pay increase, to rise with inflation.

The average salary of a train driver is £54,000 per year – a seven per cent rise on that would see them raking in £57,780.

Moreover, the union believes many workers were wrongfully let go during Covid, so they are asking for stronger job security.

Which lines will be hit most by strike?

As Britain experiences the largest rail strike in 30 years, here are the lines worst hit by the disruption.

Scotland has seemingly ground to a halt, as only a select few trains are running.

Meanwhile, some trains will still make their way to London, albeit with a limited service.

In pictures: Packed Elizabeth Line train at London Ealing Broadway station

Millions of people are suffering disruption as the largest rail strike for a generation cripples Britain’s train services.

Only a fifth of trains are running on Tuesday and half of lines are closed as around 40,000 members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union at Network Rail and 13 train operators have walked out.

Services are generally restricted to main lines, but even those are only open between 7.30am and 6.30pm.

Usually busy stations such as London Euston are nearly deserted except for union picket lines.

Over half of Glastonbury trains CANCELLED this week

Over half of the trains heading to the iconic music festival have been hit by the RMT's rail strike.

This will potentially leave 200,000 revellers stranded as they make their way to the festival.

This comes as rail workers seek higher wages and stronger job security.

When are the RMT rail strikes

The UK is currently bracing itself for the biggest rail strike in 30 years, but when exactly will trains stop running?

The RMT members are holding 24-hour strikes on three days:

Tuesday 21 June

Thursday 23 June

Saturday 25 June

However, if the workers do not get what they have requested, we could see further strikes

Travellers criticise 'disgraceful' taxi fares as demand surges amid rail strikes

Travellers have criticised the "disgraceful" increase in taxi fares as demand surges during the nationwide rail strikes.

Millions of people are suffering disruption from rail strikes with 80% of trains cancelled and a spike in road congestion.

London Underground workers are also on strike on Tuesday.

Those forced to travel are having to contend with skeleton train timetables, increased traffic on the roads and surging demand for alternative modes of transport.

Uber users in London are being hit with a surge in prices with a three-mile journey from Paddington to King's Cross estimated to cost £19 just after midday - down from £27 at 8.45am.

Elsewhere in London, Addison Lee taxis has had limited availability on Tuesday morning and travellers are having to pay a £5 surcharge for all journeys.

Zipcar and black cabs are also experiencing higher demands but people will only have to pay the usual price for these services.

MJ Shannon, a bar manager, said she had to take a £30 Uber taxi, instead of a local train service, from Hale, Cheshire, where she was at a training event, to get to Manchester Piccadilly before a train home to Newcastle-upon-Tyne.

Ms Shannon said: "I'm trying to get back to Newcastle. It's not the worst inconvenience in the world, all the major lines are still running."

RMT source admits strikes failing to have impact at Liverpool Street station

An RMT source admitted that strikes were failing to have a major impact at Britain's third-busiest station as a number of lines kept running.

At Liverpool Street, commuters flooded off Overground trains from Chingford and Enfield Town approximately every half an hour, most of them heading to the Central and Elizabeth lines.

The union source said: "I think it's been more minor inconvenience than straight direct impact."

A Pret a Manger, a Pure, and the International Cheese shop all remained closed, while The Savanna, a grocer's, left a notice apologising to customers for keeping its shutters up.

Volunteers making their way to Glastonbury DESPITE train strikes

WaterAid is expecting 700 volunteers to arrive at Glastonbury today for vital work from loo cleaning, providing water at all the key water stations and recycling.

And the volunteer army is determined to make it to Worthy Farm by all means necessary.

Anna Hedges, Special Events Manager at WaterAid said: “The WaterAid volunteers have shown that where there is a will there is a way to Worthy Farm. We are expecting more than 700 volunteers to arrive today ahead of the Glastonbury Festival.

"From the Loo Crew, clean-up group and to our water team we have seen the volunteers get inventive as to how they make it down to the site today.

"From cycling to lift sharing the rail strike has given some of them the opportunity to meet their fellow volunteers before they arrive, use their ingenuity and begin the festival spirit early.”

Rail chaos sees spike in road traffic

Millions of people are suffering disruption from rail strikes with 80% of trains cancelled and a spike in road congestion.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson called on the public to "stay the course" after around 40,000 members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union at Network Rail and 13 train operators walked out in a bitter dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.

Only a fifth of trains are running on Tuesday and half of all lines are closed.

Services are generally restricted to main lines, but even those are only open between 7.30am and 6.30pm.

Much of Britain will have no passenger trains for the entire day, including most of Scotland and Wales, the whole of Cornwall and Dorset, and places such as Chester, Hull, Lincoln and Worcester.

Usually busy stations such as London Euston and London Paddington are nearly deserted except for union picket lines.

Many people are believed to be working from home rather than travelling to offices.

NHS worker says his staff in his sector 'aren't allowed to strike'

A healthcare support worker in north London who was an hour and a half late for work amid the travel disruption has said NHS staff like him "aren't able to strike" like those from rail companies.

David Raposo Buzon was waiting at a bus stop from 6.30am to make it in for his 7.30am scheduled start, but facing long queues and packed services he did not make it to his workplace until 9am.

"I feel OK with people doing strikes, but at the same time I feel angry when I think that NHS workers are not able to strike even if our conditions at work are really bad," the 34-year-old, originally from Spain, told the PA news agency.

"We aren't able to strike because we need to provide a minimum service but the service is already under minimum right now and, on the top of that, if you strike, people literally die, so you feel guilty and, at the end, don't do it."

Mr Buzon shared footage of long queues waiting for a bus on his commute on Twitter, posting: "My patients and coworkers (are) still waiting for me because of the #RailStrikes.

"And we are not allowed to strike. And my salary is totally worse than the ones that are striking. The country needs a change."

Rush hour hell as people trek to work by foot, bike and bus

Rush-hour commuters in the UK faced chaos on Tuesday as railway workers launched the network's biggest strike in more than three decades, forcing people to trek to work on foot, by bike, bus -- or simply not bother at all.

The RMT rail union argues the strikes are necessary as wages have failed to keep pace with UK inflation, which has hit a 40-year high and is on course to keep rising.

Last-ditch talks to avert the work stoppage broke down on Monday, meaning more than 50,000 RMT members will walk out for three days this week.

Train and London Underground stations, normally a sea of people for the morning rush, were deserted or even locked, with just a skeleton service running on many networks across the country.

Passengers were warned not to travel all week, with two more days of strike action scheduled for Thursday and Saturday wreaking havoc to schedules.

In London, cab firms reported a surge in demand, while main roads were packed with buses and cars, and cyclists weaving in between.

Long queues formed at bus stops on the outskirts of London shortly after 6:00 am, but many gave up as services carried on without stopping, already full.

In pictures: Bristol Temple Meads station DESERTED

A few passengers are pictured waiting for Bristol Temple Meads train station to open.

The station opened at 7am today due to the rail strikes, it normally opens at 4.30am.

Today is the first of three national rail strikes that are likely to cripple the train network all week.

A few passengers wait for Bristol Temple Meads train station to open. The station opened at 7am today due to the rail strikes, it normally opens at 4.30am. Credit: SWNS

Passengers SLAM 'outrageous' strikes

Susan Millson, 69, from Clapham, southwest London, said the rail strikes are "outrageous" and "awful" as she was forced to cancel her trip to East Grinstead to see her sister for the day.

Speaking at Clapham Junction station, Ms Millson said she had hoped that a train to East Grinstead might be running so she came to the station only to discover the services had been affected by the industrial action.

Asked if she would find an alternative means of travel, she said: "It's not worth it. By the time you get there, you've got to think about getting back and who knows what is going to happen tomorrow. I know there isn't a strike but it's going to have a knock-on effect."

On how she feels about her day being ruined, she said: "I just think it's outrageous that there is no give and take between the unions and the Government. No one is giving any leeway at the moment, it's awful, it's just awful.

"It's a nice day as well," she added.

"No one can afford to strike at the moment the way the country is, it's awful and now we've got this."

RMT invited to formal talks on July 1 to discuss working practices

Network Rail (NR) has asked the biggest rail workers' union to attend formal consultation talks next month on introducing "modern working practices".

A letter was handed to Mick Lynch, general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT), at the end of talks on Monday evening.

Meetings were held throughout the day but failed to avert three days of strikes by RMT members which crippled train services on Tuesday and will be repeated on Thursday and Saturday.

The letter, written by Paul Rutter of NR, says: "We have always made clear to you that we needed to make material progress in these discussions and that we needed to implement meaningful changes to working practices by April 2023.

"I am still hopeful that we can agree a way forward. We cannot, however, delay any longer and with that in mind we intend to consult formally with you on the implementation of changes to a number of working practices which we believe can be changed within the existing agreements and T&Cs (terms and conditions) under which our Maintenance and Works Delivery staff are employed.

"We will also press ahead with consultation on the implementation of certain technologies in order to make the railway a safer and more efficient workplace.

"Whilst we do not believe that we need the agreement from our trade unions to make these changes, we would much prefer to implement them with your agreement and co-operation."

PM urges passengers to 'stay the course' in face of crippling rail strikes

Boris Johnson warned train passengers they must "stay the course" in the face of the "unnecessary aggravation" caused by rail strikes.

The Prime Minister told a meeting of the Cabinet that reforms are vital for the rail industry and those who work in it.

Millions of people are suffering disruption as only a fifth of trains are running on Tuesday and half of lines are closed.

Services are generally restricted to main lines, but even those are only open between 7.30am and 6.30pm.

Around 40,000 members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union at Network Rail and 13 train operators have walked out in a bitter dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.

Mr Johnson said: "I say this to the country as a whole, we need to get ready to stay the course.

"To stay the course, because these reforms, these improvements in the way we run our railways are in the interests of the travelling public, they will help to cut costs for farepayers up and down the country."