ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

Marvel Legends Retro Collection Apocalypse revealed

aiptcomics
aiptcomics
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On Monday, Hasbro revealed a new figure for their Marvel Legends Retro Collection line. This time it’s the X-Men villain Apocalypse. Before we talk about the figure, let’s talk about what line it belongs to first. As you can see, this version of Apocalypse does not come packaged in a VHS...

aiptcomics.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Ms Marvel Reveals the MCU Origin of Kamala's Powers

Ms. Marvel just revealed the MCU origin of Kamala Khan's powers. "Destined" opens with the fallout from last week's escape from the Department of Damage Control with Kamran and his mother Najma. Iman Vellani's hero discovered that her powers come from being a Djinn. So, there's a lot for Marvel fans to understand about that. The Clandestines (The MCU's version of Clan Destine!) are trapped in this dimension and seek to return home. Throughout most of history, they have been known by many names, but in some corners of the world the individuals are known as Djinn. Najma tells Ms. Marvel that her powers come from the "light" of her own lineage activated by her bangle.
COMICS
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: Punisher War Journal: Blitz #1

THE TRICK IS TO INVENT A WAR WORTH FIGHTING. Finn Fratz knows that if you want people to hate each other, a Banner cannon in the right pair of hands goes a long way. The aging war profiteer earned his spot on the Punisher’s kill list well before he adopted the moniker Hate-Monger, but he has proven an elusive man. Now, with the Hand at his disposal, Frank Castle is ready to smoke him out. But not only has Hate-Monger gone to ground, he’s fighting back. Good for him. It’s not going to change anything but the death toll. Torunn Grønbekk and Lan Medina join forces to bring you the first of three thrilling tales from between the pages of PUNISHER, exploring Frank’s new modus operandi through some of his deadliest missions yet…
COMICS
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: Knights of X #3

THE FALL OF THE KNIGHTS OF X! Gambit and his team gain a momentary victory over the Furies in Crooked Market, but as the group is hit by another wave of attacks by Merlyn’s army, Rachel Summer’s connection with Captain Britain is severed before she can call in reinforcements. In Sevalith, the Captain and her team face off against blood thirsty vampires as they seek out a lethal potential ally. Their quest required ten knights to begin, but no one said anything about the end. A knight dies here—and the hateful quest goes on.
COMICS
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: Silver Surfer: Rebirth #5

THE BIG FINALE! Silver Surfer and Thanos must stop Tyrant from using the full power of the Reality Gem! But will Surfer be able to resist his own temptation to use the Gem? And does that mean a world where the Silver Surfer never existed?!. Written by: Ron Marz. Art...
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apocalypse#Hasbro#Toy Biz#Retro
aiptcomics

EXCLUSIVE Aftershock Preview: My Date With Monsters TPB

Seven years ago, an attempt to weaponize dreams resulted in holes being punched through the world we know and into the world of dreams. Nightmarish creatures now stalk the land, sprouting from (and killing) anyone unlucky enough to dream. The only way to save the world is for certain people to have their dreams come true.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
HollywoodLife

‘Guardians Of The Galaxy 3’: The Cast, Release Date, & More

There’s much more to come in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including a third Guardians of the Galaxy movie. The first two films were hugely popular and dominated at the box office, so it’s not surprising that Marvel/Disney would create another sequel. Guardians of the Galaxy was released in theaters in 2014 and brought to life the superhero team of the same name from Marvel Comics. The sequel, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, came out three years later with the same ensemble cast, plus some new characters.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel's She-Hulk Gets Official San Diego Comic-Con Banner

This summer is chock-full of epic moments for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, between the theatrical release of Thor: Love and Thunder and the debut of the Disney+ series Ms. Marvel, I Am Groot, and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The latter series won't be premiering until mid-August, and fans are definitely eager to see what the series has in store, especially after the first trailer was released last month. While previous rumors have indicated that Marvel Studios might not have a presence at next month's San Diego Comic-Con, a new banner for the convention has surfaced in San Diego — and it happens to show She-Hulk. The banner, which was discovered by SDCC Blog!, uses She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's teaser poster with the SDCC logo, alongside a note that the convention is "celebrating the popular arts."
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
ComicBook

Tessa Thompson Reveals Which Marvel Characters She Won't Interact With in Thor: Love and Thunder

Thor: Love and Thunder boasts an impressive cast, especially when you factor in the Guardians of the Galaxy. Thor officially met the Guardians in Thor: Infinity War, as they teamed up to face Thanos and his Black Order. The final moments of Avengers: Endgame saw Chris Hemsworth's God of Thunder leave Earth and set off on a new cosmic adventure with the Guardians of the Galaxy, which will be picked up on once Thor: Love and Thunder arrives in theaters July 8th. However, Tessa Thompson recently revealed how Thor: Love and Thunder won't feature the Guardians of the Galaxy interacting with her King Valkyrie character.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Nathan Fillion Trends After Marvel's Wonder Man Show Is Revealed

Marvel is reportedly developing a Wonder Man TV show and fans are thinking Nathan Fillion will be a part of it. The Hollywood Reporter dropped details about a Disney+ show for the Avenger this week. Destin Daniel Cretton, the director of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, will be handling the series. Brooklyn Nine-Nine scribe Andrew Guest will be penning the show. It's a live-action effort that will focus on the character. Cretton signed an overall deal with Marvel Studios in the past year and it includes several other projects. However, there have been very few inklings in the released footage from the MCU about Wonder Man or where he could come from.
TV & VIDEOS
pawmypets.com

Flying Dragons Exist And They Are A Wonder Of Nature.

These animals seem to have actually come out of a wonderful world. For hundreds of years, humans have been in awe of incredible mythological beings like dragons. There are legends of these great creatures that have captivated millions of people throughout background. Sadly, dragons as we imagine them do not exist, but nature surprises us with a genus of animals that are closest to dragons. The Draco category, likewise called “flying dragons”, belongs to the Agamidae family of lizards. These lizards stay in the trees of the tropical woodlands of Southeast Asia.
ANIMALS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Earth-Prime: Hero’s Twilight #6

A threat has been amassing forces from across time and universes. Their plan is to finally free humanity from their dependency on these so-called heroes. All these beings do is bring about pain and destruction everywhere they go, solving no issues and bringing no peace to the world. Instead, this being will bring the hero community to its knees, and finally help society reach its true potential. The Age of Heroes is over.
COMICS
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: Miles Morales and Moon Girl #1

Join Lunella Lafayette—a.k.a. Moon Girl—and her trusty T-Rex sidekick, Devil Dinosaur, in their biggest adventure yet! In the first of three one-shots, Moon Girl takes on the whole Marvel Universe alongside Miles Morales, the Avengers and the X-Men. Don’t miss this new story from acclaimed writer Mohale Mashigo!
COMICS
aiptcomics

‘Aquaman and The Flash: Voidsong’ #1 is an excellent character exploration built on relationships

An extraterrestrial threat has rendered the entire Earth inert. Frozen in song, humanity is now harmoniously united in the performance of a single note. With every hero aboard the Watchtower entranced by this malevolent melody, only two heroes remain unaffected: Aquaman and The Flash. Will these unlikely allies be able to cast aside their differences and put a caesura to this calamitous concerto? Or will this alien hymn leave our world a lifeless husk?
TV SERIES
aiptcomics

‘To Strip the Flesh’ review

One of my most anticipated releases from Viz this summer is easily Oto Toda’s To Strip the Flesh. I’ve wanted to read it ever since I saw preview art of two of the protagonist, seemingly pre- and post-transition respectively, sitting side by side in front of a giant hanging slab of meat. Now the manga is here, but does it live up to the hype?
COMICS
PC Gamer

Marvel's Midnight Suns leak reveals Spider-Man, Scarlet Witch, and a release date

The info slipped out thanks to a leak of cover art and preorder information. A late 2021 delay pushed Marvel's Midnight Suns (opens in new tab), the turn-based tactical RPG being developed by XCOM studio Firaxis, into the second half of 2022. An official release date still hasn't been announced, but it may have slipped out thanks to leaked box art and preorder details.
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: The Flash #783

DARK CRISIS TIE-IN Written by: Jeremy Adams. Become a patron today to get exclusive perks, like access to our exclusive Discord community and our monthly comic book club, ad-free browsing on aiptcomics.com, a physical trade paperback sent to your house every month, and more!
COMICS
aiptcomics

Skybound to launch horror series ‘Dark Ride’

Right in time for Halloween, Joshua Williamson and Andrei Bressan will deliver Dark Ride, a horror comic series that introduces readers to The Scariest Place on Earth. Set to debut on October 5th, the series blends horror and amusement park rides. “It’s a dream book I’ve been working on for...
LIFESTYLE
aiptcomics

aiptcomics

4K+
Followers
13K+
Post
422K+
Views
ABOUT

The most comic book reviews anywhere every Wednesday, gaming, movies, pro wrestling and more

 https://aiptcomics.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy