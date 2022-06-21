ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Storm Tracker Forecast: Dangerous heat & elevated fire danger to start your Summer season

actionnewsnow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDress in lighter layers, pack extra water, and grab your sunglasses before you head out the door to take on the first day of the Summer season Tuesday. Elevated fire...

www.actionnewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Heat wave threatens cities, temperatures pass triple digits

A dangerous heat wave is the lead story on Wednesday, with temperatures soaring past record levels from Michigan to Florida. High humidity will make it feel oppressive with many cities passing the 100-degree mark. California and Arizona are also experiencing extreme heat, with daytime high temperatures also getting into the...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Phys.org

Wildfire tears through California forest as temperatures rocket

A wildfire was burning out of control Monday in forest outside Los Angeles after a weekend of record-breaking temperatures, and as forecasters warn of fire danger across the parched US West. Almost 1,000 acres (400 hectares) had been charred by the Sheep fire since it erupted in the Los Angeles...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

100 million Americans are being warned to stay indoors as heatwave spreads

Over 100 million Americans have been advised to stay indoors as temperatures continued to soar due to a record-breaking heatwave stretching from the Gulf Coast to the Carolinas.Until midweek, as many as 107.5 million people will be affected by a heatwave engulfing a large number of states from central Nebraska to West Virginia, north into Wisconsin and south into Mississippi, the National Weather Service said.Several areas should expect "well above normal to record-breaking temperatures", the weather service said, issuing excessive heat warnings for the region."Plan ahead to avoid heat-related illness and check on relatives and neighbours. The heat should...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tracker#Sunglasses
AOL Corp

Millions in Southwest bracing for 'dangerous and deadly heatwave'

While temperature records this spring have already fallen across much of the country, a potentially deadly heat wave will take aim at the southwestern U.S. over the coming days, the National Weather Service is warning. The latest heat wave will affect California, Nevada, Arizona, New Mexico and Colorado over the...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Reuters

Heatwave scorches central U.S., people urged to stay indoors

CHICAGO, June 13 (Reuters) - A heatwave will bake the southwestern and central United States starting on Monday when record-breaking temperatures are expected to soar above 100 degrees (38C), with forecasters warning people to stay indoors and drink plenty of fluids. A large swath of the nation, stretching from central...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

UK weather: Temperatures to drop by 15C after heatwave with rain on the way

Temperatures could fall by up to 15C in parts of the UK after the country experienced its hottest day of the year for three days in a row, with forecasters saying rain is likely. The Met Office said Saturday is expected to be “cloudier and much cooler” across much of England and Wales compared to the scorching day before.But the far south is expected to be brighter and “still very warm”.Showers are also forecast across parts of England over the next two days - especially in southern areas from late Saturday into Sunday. It comes after a UK heatwave which...
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

No relief as heat wave in US moves east

A heat wave that baked much of the central United States last week will start to move eastward with dangerously high temperatures, forecasters said Monday. Around 120 million people were under some sort of advisory last week as a heat wave burned the Upper Midwest and the Southeast. 
MONTANA STATE
AOL Corp

Heat wave to send AccuWeather RealFeel Temps to 115 F

Scorching heat that has resulted in triple-digit temperatures over much of the central United States so far this month will concentrate on areas from the lower part of the Mississippi Valley to near the Gulf coast into this weekend. Unlike earlier this week, northward surges of heat that reach the...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy