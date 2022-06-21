Terrell slams Democrats for 'looking the other way' as abortion activists plan 'night of rage' if Roe is overturned

Rep. Claudia Tenney said Democratic lawmakers apparently want Supreme Court justices "to be intimidated" over reversing Roe v. Wade Saturday on "Fox Report." CLAUDIA TENNEY: My concern is that [Democrats] say, "Oh, yeah, well, we wanted more in the bill [protecting Supreme Court justices]. That's why we didn't vote for it. Add an amendment or provide another bill that would provide additional staffing." But I think the real reason they didn't vote for it is they know that their constituents are afraid of what's going to happen if this Dobbs case — the abortion case — comes out. And they know politically their constituents are against it, and they're against the change in the law that could happen.

