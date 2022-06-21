ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terrell slams Democrats for 'looking the other way' as abortion activists plan 'night of rage' if Roe is overturned

Cover picture for the articleJun. 21, 2022 - 04:29 - Fox News contributor Leo Terrell joined...

Fox News

Democratic politicians want Supreme Court justices to be 'intimidated' by overturning Roe v Wade: GOP lawmaker

Rep. Claudia Tenney said Democratic lawmakers apparently want Supreme Court justices "to be intimidated" over reversing Roe v. Wade Saturday on "Fox Report." CLAUDIA TENNEY: My concern is that [Democrats] say, "Oh, yeah, well, we wanted more in the bill [protecting Supreme Court justices]. That's why we didn't vote for it. Add an amendment or provide another bill that would provide additional staffing." But I think the real reason they didn't vote for it is they know that their constituents are afraid of what's going to happen if this Dobbs case — the abortion case — comes out. And they know politically their constituents are against it, and they're against the change in the law that could happen.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Mexican President shares video of Ted Cruz, mocking him as an NRA stooge, at press conference

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador slammed three Cuban-American US senators representing both the Republicans and Democrats during a press conference with the Mexican media. Speaking on Wednesday morning, Mr Obrador accused New Jersey Democrat Bob Menendez, Florida Republican Marco Rubio, Texas Republican Ted Cruz, and other Cubans in the US of using their influence to keep the US embargo against Cuba in place. Mr Obrador said Cuba was one of the reasons for his absence from the Summit of the Americas, which is being hosted by President Joe Biden in Los Angeles, California. Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua were...
U.S. POLITICS
BET

More Than 20 Black Staffers Leave the Biden White House, Causing Concerns of a ‘Blaxit’

Upon assuming his tenure as president, Joe Biden promised that his staff would reflect the diversity of the nation and he did open the doors for people of all backgrounds to come in, but those doors for some have swung both ways. According to a new report, what some are claiming is normal and expected staff turnover as 20 Black staffers leave their White House jobs, others have dubbed the departure “Blaxit.”
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Nearly half of Democrat men under 50 approve of assassinating politicians

A new poll last week found that voters who identified as Democrats were more likely than voters who identified as Republicans to support political violence, including assassinating politicians they deem to be a threat. The poll, conducted by the left-wing Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) and published June 1, found...
POLITICS
CNN

When Jan. 6 hearings are on, Trump fans turn Fox off

Brian Stelter reports that Fox News viewership crated when the network showed daytime hearings by the Jan. 6 committee. Robby Soave says “it gets at a broader truth: No one new is being won over or persuaded by any of this.”
POTUS
MSNBC

Bannon 'legally' threatens to 'come after' Barr for calling 'B.S.' on 'idiotic' Trump

Newly released testimony from the Jan. 6 committee reveals Trump White House lawyer Eric Herschmann told Trump ally John Eastman to get a "criminal defense lawyer" after Eastman approached him about appealing election results in Georgia. This comes as Trump ally Steve Bannon attacks former Attorney General Bill Barr for cooperating with the panel, which is gearing up for its next public hearing. June 14, 2022.
GEORGIA STATE
