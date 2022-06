Los Angeles Clippers forward Nicolas Batum will decline his player option for next season making him an unrestricted free agent. His goal is to remain with the Los Angeles Clippers on a new deal. The player option was set to pay him $3.3 million this upcoming season before he declined it. Batum has been a valuable roleplayer on the Clippers roster since being waived by the Charlotte Hornets. With his desire to return to Los Angeles it seems likely he just wants a pay bump, a longer-term deal, or perhaps both.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO