ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Turning up the heat Tuesday

By Matt Milosevich
WLKY.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummer begins with temperatures soaring...

www.wlky.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Heat wave threatens cities, temperatures pass triple digits

A dangerous heat wave is the lead story on Wednesday, with temperatures soaring past record levels from Michigan to Florida. High humidity will make it feel oppressive with many cities passing the 100-degree mark. California and Arizona are also experiencing extreme heat, with daytime high temperatures also getting into the...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meteorologist#Wlky
The Independent

Thunderstorms warning as temperatures fall after heatwave

The Met Office has urged people to stay indoors where possible as the south of England is struck by a “huge cluster” of thunderstorms.As temperatures plummeted from Friday’s highs of 32C, the forecaster issued a lightning warning that it has only used a “handful” of times before.Meteorologist Becky Mitchell said a cold front from the north was responsible for the sudden temperature shift.“It felt like it was just getting into summer but it’s cooler now,” she said.“Lots of places in the UK have seen a temperature drop of about 10 to 15 degrees in some places, which is massive.This latest...
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

No relief as heat wave in US moves east

A heat wave that baked much of the central United States last week will start to move eastward with dangerously high temperatures, forecasters said Monday. The National Weather Service told Americans to gird for another day of well above normal, near-record or even record-breaking heat from the central Plains to the Upper Midwest.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy