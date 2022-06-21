ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Prodrive P25 Is a Spectacular Homage to the Subaru Impreza WRC Car

By Mike Duff
CAR AND DRIVER
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis restomod Subaru Impreza was inspired by the original World Rally Championship car. The Prodrive car will make 400 horsepower and, thanks to liberal use of carbon fiber, will weigh less than the original WRC Impreza. The Prodrive P25 will be appearing at the Goodwood Festival of Speed this...

www.caranddriver.com

Related
MotorAuthority

2023 Toyota GR Corolla Morizo Edition built to Toyota chief's specification

Toyota has turned up the wick on its Corolla with the new GR Corolla hot hatch introduced for 2023, and for a few lucky buyers—200 to be exact—there will be extra spicy GR Corolla Morizo Edition featuring the specification of Toyota President Akio Toyoda. Toyoda, who happens to...
CARS
motor1.com

BMW M3 Touring laps the Nurburgring in 7:35.060

The BMW M3 Touring is officially the quickest estate ever around the Nürburgring Nordschleife by clocking a time of 7 minutes and 35.060 seconds. It takes the title from the Mercedes-AMG E63 S with a time of 7 minutes 45 seconds. The video above shows off the M3 development crew prepping for the record run and the driver pushing the vehicle around the track.
CARS
topgear.com

The McLaren Artura GT4 racer is a lightweight

At more than 100kg lighter than the outgoing 570S GT4, the race-spec Artura promises more of everything. Skip 5 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Fresh from discovering that the new, hybrid McLaren Artura is rather good to drive,...
CARS
MotorAuthority

McLaren Artura GT4 revealed ahead of Goodwood Festival of Speed

The McLaren Artura is getting a GT4 racing variant. Debuting at the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed, it replaces the 570S GT4 as McLaren's lower-tier customer race car. Compared to the GT3 class that is the domain of the McLaren 720S GT3, GT4 has more restrictions on modifications. So the Artura GT4 retains most of the road car's bodywork, but with a large front splitter, dive planes, a front duct, and a rear spoiler to generate more downforce on the track.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Wrc#The Subaru Impreza Wrc#Wrc Impreza#British#Subaru World#Subaru Impreza P1
Footwear News

Nike’s Q4 Earnings Likely to Be Hit by China Lockdowns and Supply Chain Slowdowns

Click here to read the full article. Analysts are warning investors to brace themselves for less-than-stellar results next week when Nike reports earnings for the fourth quarter on June 27. Like other global retail brands, the athletic-wear giant has faced the gamut of headwinds in recent quarters, including factory and store shutdowns in China and Vietnam, supply chain slowdowns and port congestion in the U.S. Previously, months-long factory closures throughout last summer and beyond led to almost two months of no unit production in Vietnam for Nike. More recently lockdowns in Shanghai and other key areas put the country at the center of...
MARKETS
Nature.com

Meeting sustainable development goals via robotics and autonomous systems

Robotics and autonomous systems are reshaping the world, changing healthcare, food production and biodiversity management. While they will play a fundamental role in delivering the UN Sustainable Development Goals, associated opportunities and threats are yet to be considered systematically. We report on a horizon scan evaluating robotics and autonomous systems impact on all Sustainable Development Goals, involving 102 experts from around the world. Robotics and autonomous systems are likely to transform how the Sustainable Development Goals are achieved, through replacing and supporting human activities, fostering innovation, enhancing remote access and improving monitoring. Emerging threats relate to reinforcing inequalities, exacerbating environmental change, diverting resources from tried-and-tested solutions and reducing freedom and privacy through inadequate governance. Although predicting future impacts of robotics and autonomous systems on the Sustainable Development Goals is difficult, thoroughly examining technological developments early is essential to prevent unintended detrimental consequences. Additionally, robotics and autonomous systems should be considered explicitly when developing future iterations of the Sustainable Development Goals to avoid reversing progress or exacerbating inequalities.
TECHNOLOGY
CAR AND DRIVER

2023 Honda HR-V Surprises with Excellent Ride and Redesign

Pacific Northwest loggers run the mountain roads with flat-footed confidence, even in the rain, and because it's almost always raining, they've had lots of practice. It was raining during our test drive of the 2023 Honda HR-V, and the 18-wheeler in the rearview mirror came up behind us like it was auditioning for a remake of Duel. To avoid becoming a Peterbilt hood emblem, we put the pedal down. Floored, the HR-V made more noise, but, in disappointing CVT-equipped fashion, did not go noticeably faster. Just as we were preparing to be absorbed into a truck grille, the straight uphill road took a right, then a left, and then a fun series of sweeping curves. The truck slowed down, and the HR-V swept through at full speed. It was the first of several pleasant surprises from the redesigned small Honda.
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

2023 Genesis Electrified G80 Bridges the EV Gap

The fork in the road to the electric-vehicle revolution has purpose-built EVs on the left and converted internal-combustion platforms on the right. Genesis went left with its GV60 crossover hatchback. Now it goes right with the Electrified G80 sedan, a near clone of the 2022 G80 3.5T Sport in its paramount Prestige trim. After testing that gas-powered version earlier this year, we concluded that "the new Sport model adds a worthwhile spark to the G80's already impressive package." Sparing you the spark jokes, let's simply say it's a fine starting place for an EV.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Cars
MotorAuthority

Test drive: 2022 Subaru WRX embraces rally-car roots

Turns out cheap, or at least reasonably priced, fun truly still exists. Who knew?. The 2022 Subaru WRX is new, right down to the platform. With turbocharged power, a manual transmission, simple controls, and functional design, the rally-bred sport sedan lives up to its heritage and at a good price. But it has some functional flaws, a divisive design, and steering that could be better.
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

503-HP BMW M3 Touring Combines Practicality and Performance

The longroof M3 combines a station-wagon body with a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine. It has standard xDrive all-wheel drive including a RWD drift mode. It will go on sale in Europe (and elsewhere) later this year but is seemingly not coming to U.S. We are often frustrated when European automakers...
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

Car and Driver, June 2022 Issue

The inimitable John Phillips is back in the fold. Broncos come and they go. Or, as the philosophers say, when one Eddie Bauer door closes, another Black Diamond door opens. Supply chain shortages aren't just for carmakers and new-car owners. They're also affecting those of us trying to keep our classics running.
CARS
Truth About Cars

Junkyard Find: 1962 Chevrolet Corvair Monza Club Coupe

Ah, the Chevrolet Corvair. Easily the most controversial American car ever made, nearly two million examples were sold during the 1960 through 1969 model years. It remains one of the most common 1960s Detroit cars in Ewe Pullet-style car graveyards to this day. I found this sporty 1962 Monza Club Coupe in a Denver-area yard last month.
DENVER, CO
CAR AND DRIVER

Lightyear Zero Is a (Partially) Solar EV

You recharge an electric car by plugging it into the electric grid, where renewable solar energy may make up part of the power supply. But what about using solar panels mounted directly on EVs to recharge their batteries? A new electric car from a Dutch automaker does just that. Vehicle...
CARS
MotorAuthority

2023 Bentley Continental GT Mulliner takes place as two-door's new flagship model

Bentley on Tuesday announced upgraded Continental GT Mulliner coupe and GT Mulliner convertible models that will sit atop the Continental range. Scheduled to debut publicly at the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed, the Mulliner models combine performance upgrades from the Bentley Continental GT Speed with the more luxurious detailing from previous Mulliner models.
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

2024 Honda Accord Spied with Smooth Next-Generation Design

This is the next-generation Honda Accord, which is likely to arrive next year as a 2024 model. Honda intends for the hybrid to become a more significant part of the lineup and aims for it to make up 50 percent of sales. We think the turbo 1.5-liter and 2.0-liter gas...
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

Tested: 2022 BMW M4 Competition xDrive Hits 60 MPH in 2.8 Seconds

All-wheel-drive systems exist in many of today's high-performance cars for good reason: Modern powertrains often make more low-end torque than two driven wheels can efficiently harness. While purists may decry the trend toward AWD for draining some of the fun out of trying to tame a massively powerful vehicle, some results—such as the 2.8 seconds it takes the all-wheel-drive 2022 BMW M4 Competition to reach 60 mph—speak for themselves.
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

Americans Willing to Travel an Average of 469 Miles for Their Next Car

According to a study performed by a Subaru dealership, Americans say they are willing to travel an average distance of 469 miles for their next car. The state prepared to travel the farthest is (somewhat unsurprisingly) Alaska at 722 miles. The survey consisted of 2690 drivers in March 2022. Gas...
ALASKA STATE
CAR AND DRIVER

2023 Honda CR-V Interior Image Revealed, and It's an Improvement

A new climate control vent spanning length of interior bears a similarity to what's in the 2022 Civic Si. More details are set to be released on July 12. Honda released a new image of the updated interior for its 2023 CR-V that shows off a raised infotainment screen as well as an updated digital dash. This follows closely after a preview of the upcoming CR-V late last month in which Honda released images showing the SUV's updated headlights and taillights, both of which appear to give the car more presence on the road.
CARS

