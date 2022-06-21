ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Samsung Odyssey G7 gaming monitor has just returned to its lowest ever price

By Rob Dwiar
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 2 days ago

Hot dog, we have a gaming monitor deal for you today: one of our favourites is back down to a lowest ever price!

You can currently save $200 on the beaut that is the Samsung Odyssey G7 monitor and have it for just $499.99 (was $699.99) at Amazon. It's a record low price that we've only ever seen the monitor go for twice in its history - and one of those was a mega Black Friday deal. Generally, in the past few months, this unit has hovered around the $560 - $580 mark, so you're saving big on this gaming monitor whichever way you look at it here.

In brief, the Samsung Odyssey G7 benefits from not only a curved QHD (1440p) display but also a 240Hz refresh rate, which is a panel speed that's usually reserved for far more expensive displays. It's one of the best gaming monitors , and you can read more about it in our full Samsung Odyssey G7 review .

At this price, this gaming monitor represents a particularly excellent chance to get something that marries some highly sought-after monitor specs at a record low price, but a particularly great one when looking at the market as a whole - the likes of the ASUS ROG Swift 27 and Alienware AW2721HD are currently $750 right now. Coming in at under the $500 mark, this is a great opportunity to marry both a high resolution and high frame rate at a substantially cheaper rate than some of the competition.

We're not sure if the like of next month's Prime Day monitor deals will beat this - it's that good. Anyway, you'll find more information about this Samsung Odyssey G7 deal just below, with more cheap gaming monitors further down the page.

Today's best gaming monitor deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xbFsB_0gHFIzxa00

Samsung Odyssey G7 | $700 $499.99 at Amazon
Save $200; lowest ever price - We've only seen this record low price twice before - and one of those was during Black Friday - so you know it's a cracking deal, this. This gaming monitor deal is a beast ify ou've been looking to get maximum bang for buck and hit that sweet spot of high refresh 1440p gaming.
View Deal

More of today's best gaming monitor deals

If you're interested in a new screen but want to compare the Odyssey G7 to some other current prices on top performers, then our price comparison tech is here to help; see a bunch of prices below.

If you are looking to overhaul your setup this summer then the best gaming chairs and best gaming desks are a great place to start. Alternatively, you could even look at one of the best standing desks to give your posture a further boost.

