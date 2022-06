Today, Governor Dan McKee and RIHousing announced the award of $4.7 million in new funding to support the creation of affordable housing in six communities across the state. Funded via the state’s allocation of federal Fiscal Recovery Funds, the Site Acquisition Program (SAP) provides grants to municipalities and for-profit or non-profit developers for the acquisition of properties that will be developed as affordable and supportive housing. Governor McKee joined RIHousing and state leaders in February 2022 to announce the availability of $12 million in funding from the Governor’s “Rhode Island Rebounds” package to support the statewide effort.

POLITICS ・ 13 HOURS AGO