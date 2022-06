No one was injured Thursday when a Ford F-150 pickup truck crashed into the front of the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles at 15-17 E. Temple Court at around 9:15 a.m. Mansfield police and fire were on the scene and the truck was eventually removed from the front of the building by Shelly Smith & Sons Towing. Ironically, the accident came on the same morning Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine had a press conference to announce the "launch of several new innovative online services that will make it easier and more convenient to interact with the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles."

