Theater & Dance

Beyoncé Unleashes New Dance Anthem 'Break My Soul'

By Tony M. Centeno
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Beyoncé plans to heat up dance floors across the world this summer with her new song "Break My Soul."

On Tuesday, June 21, the Queen of the BeyHive delivered the first single off her upcoming album Renaissance . The upbeat, House-inspired record samples the classic dance banger "Show Me Love" by Robin S and features contributions from Big Freedia and her husband JAY-Z . Hov doesn't actually appear on the record, but he's listed as a songwriter along with The-Dream , who produced the song, and Christopher "Tricky" Stewart, who helped write Bey's 2008 smash hit "Single Ladies (Put A Ring On It)."

"It feels surreal to be on the track with the Queen Beyonce once again I’m so honored to be apart of this special moment I’m forever grateful lord 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾❤️❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥🔥someone please catch me," Big Freedia wrote on Twitter after the song dropped.

Beyoncé released "Break My Soul" just hours after she informed her fans that the record was on the way by subtly making the announcement in her Instagram bio. Of course, fans noticed the switch-up in her bio after she posted gorgeous shots of herself from her latest British Vogue cover story. The story arrived on the day she announced the coming of her seventh studio album, Renaissance .

"Break My Soul" is song No. 6 on the 16-track album. Aside from the first single and the title, there still aren't a lot of details readily available about the LP just yet. We'll definitely find out more before Renaissance drops on July 29.

Listen to "Break My Soul" below.

Comments / 1

