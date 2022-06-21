ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

NEW STATE FFA OFFICERS

By Mark Weiler
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(SPRINGFIELD) A new Illinois FFA Association officer team representing different parts of the state was elected last Thursday during the final...

BAILEY/TRUSSELL STATEWIDE TOUR

(OLNEY) The Darren Bailey & Stephanie Trussell “102 Counties in 14 Days” Fire Pritzker – Restore Illinois bus tour is winding down after nine stops yesterday, including his final stops of the day on Wednesday in Robinson, Bridgeport, Olney, and Newton. With nine more stops planned for this Thursday, starting out this morning in Flora and Salem, before heading to Fairfield, Albion, Mt. Carmel, and Carmi. The tour will finish up with nine more stops tomorrow in far southern Illinois. At last check, the most latest poll showed State Senator Darren Bailey with a near double digit lead over Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin, 31% to 16.8% with more than 30% of those polled still undecided. The primary is next Tuesday.
OLNEY, IL
ILLINOIS STATE NEWS (6/23/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) In the wake of an alert warning of possible rolling blackouts this summer, some state lawmakers want to revise the state’s energy policies. While some want to repeal the state’s Green New Deal, Governor Pritzker says he does not expect power blackouts, adding that power can be bought from other surrounding states if needed. Representative Adam Niemerg and other downstate lawmakers say rolling blackouts should not be the norm in America. Illinois’ Green New Deal wants to focus on wind and solar energy which many believe will never be able to replace the dependability of fossil fuel power plants.
ILLINOIS STATE
Illinois Schools Closed for Election Day Nov. 8

While many students in the Champaign-Urbana area are enjoying their share of summer fun, area school boards are finalizing calendars for the upcoming year. Families may notice those calendars will include a day off from school on Election Day, Nov. 8, 2022. Election Day became an official holiday after Governor...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Central Illinois fireworks displays for 4th of July

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There are several fireworks displays going on across central Illinois to celebrate the 4th of July. Here are a few of those displays. VERMILION COUNTY:Georgetown – July 1 at Georgetown FairgroundsRossville – July 4 at Christman ParkDanville Boat Club – July 2Hoopeston – July 9 at Hoopeston Soccer FieldsGao Grotto (Danville) […]
LOCAL / STATEWIDE COVID-19 UPDATE

(OLNEY) In the latest data provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health, there were just over 27,000 new cases of COVID-19 around the state last week, which is down from the previous week. Looking at last Friday’s numbers, all by one (Massac) of the 25 counties in the High Community Level are in northern Illinois. There are four regional counties among the 39 counties in the Medium Level, including Clay, Wayne, Wabash, and Edgar. All other area counties are in the Low Level. The next IDPH update will be this coming Friday.
OLNEY, IL
Springfield Restaurant Operators Accused Of Sales Tax Evasion

Two Springfield restaurant operators have been arraigned on felony charges accusing them of underreporting sales tax receipts by $100,000. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul says the charges accuse Amanda and Nicholas Paz of Springfield of not reporting as much as $1 million in sales at AZ-T-CA Mexican Grill, and pocketing the $100,000 in sales taxes they would have had to pay on that amount. The state Department of Revenue believes the underreporting happened from January of 2015 to October of 2019. If convicted on the most serious charge, they could face six to 30 years in prison.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Illinois AG reacts to Supreme Court concealed carry decision

CHICAGO (KHQA) — Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul on Thursday issued the following statement regarding the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association, Inc. v. Bruen. Today’s decision striking down New York’s statutory scheme does not affect Illinois’ concealed-carry laws or other gun...
ILLINOIS STATE
Popular Illinois Town Can’t Be Found On Any Map, Do You Know Why?

Despite what you read in the national news, Illinois is full of some great places. These places might be positively top of mind because of the scenery, festivals, concerts, things to do, or just overall charm. When you think of Illinois and question what the most popular towns or cities are in Illinois you might guess one of the following:
Illinois State Fair chickens out

The Illinois Department of Agriculture says both junior and open live shows at the Illinois State Fair will be cancelled for 2022 to protect from highly pathogenic avian influenza. The Departments emergency rules took effect In April, and can remain into effect up to 150 days. The emergency rule prohibits...
ILLINOIS STATE
Meet the Republican candidates running for Illinois 17th Congressional district

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois’ 17th Congressional district race is a free-for-all this year, as Rep. Cheri Bustos is retiring after ten years of serving in the position. Republican voters have two choices for the upcoming primary: Esther Joy King, an Army Judge Advocate General (JAG) officer who wants to work across the aisle, and Charlie Helmick, who calls himself an “America First” conservative.
ILLINOIS STATE
Throwback: 150 Years Ago, These Were Illinois’ Most Common Jobs

If you think about it, there's probably a good chance that the job you hold now probably didn't even exist in Illinois back 150 years ago (1872), with scattered exceptions. My own job surely wasn't around back then. If a guy wanted to do a morning talk show, he'd head out to the barn to chat up the cows whilst being perched on a tiny stool, and doing call-ins consisted of neighbors shouting things at you over the fence.
ILLINOIS STATE
Firearm owners' groups clash with state officials over 'red flag' laws

Following the Illinois State Police convening a commission on increasing awareness about the state's firearm restraining order law, the executive director of the Illinois State Rifle Association says the issue is likely to end up in court. The Commission on Implementing the Firearms Restraining Order Act met for the first...
ILLINOIS STATE

