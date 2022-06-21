NEW STATE FFA OFFICERS

(OLNEY) The Darren Bailey & Stephanie Trussell “102 Counties in 14 Days” Fire Pritzker – Restore Illinois bus tour is winding down after nine stops yesterday, including his final stops of the day on Wednesday in Robinson, Bridgeport, Olney, and Newton. With nine more stops planned for this Thursday, starting out this morning in Flora and Salem, before heading to Fairfield, Albion, Mt. Carmel, and Carmi. The tour will finish up with nine more stops tomorrow in far southern Illinois. At last check, the most latest poll showed State Senator Darren Bailey with a near double digit lead over Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin, 31% to 16.8% with more than 30% of those polled still undecided. The primary is next Tuesday.
