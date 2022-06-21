NEW STATE FFA OFFICERS

(SPRINGFIELD) In the wake of an alert warning of possible rolling blackouts this summer, some state lawmakers want to revise the state’s energy policies. While some want to repeal the state’s Green New Deal, Governor Pritzker says he does not expect power blackouts, adding that power can be bought from other surrounding states if needed. Representative Adam Niemerg and other downstate lawmakers say rolling blackouts should not be the norm in America. Illinois’ Green New Deal wants to focus on wind and solar energy which many believe will never be able to replace the dependability of fossil fuel power plants.

