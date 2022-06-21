ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

1st ‘Panera To Go’ Store In US Opens In Edgewater As Takeout-Only

By Joe Ward
blockclubchicago.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEDGEWATER — A new type of Panera store has made its nationwide debut in Edgewater. Panera To Go recently opened at 5320 N. Broadway. It is the first takeout-only Panera location in the United States, with two others planned to open this...

blockclubchicago.org

Comments / 0

 

