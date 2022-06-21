ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Age-progressed images of Alcatraz fugitives released by officials

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Marshals Service posted age-progressed images of what three inmates may look...

Oxygen

Alcatraz Escapees' Age-Progressed Photos Released By U.S. Marshals In Renewed Search

It’s been 60 years since three men made their brazen escape from Alcatraz, and authorities are still looking for them today. The U.S. Marshals Service’s Northern District of California's Fugitive Investigations released three age-progressed photos of the men who escaped “The Rock." The whereabouts of Frank Morris and brothers Clarence and John Anglin have remained a mystery in the decades after they slipped through prison vents and smokestacks on June 11, 1962 and left the island.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Independent

Officer accused of leaking Kobe Bryant death photos seen in video ‘kneeling on inmate’s head’

The Los Angeles sheriff’s deputy who was accused of leaking pictures of US basketball legend Kobe Bryant’s dead body has been caught on camera allegedly kneeling on an inmate’s head in a fresh controversyThe deputy, Douglas Johnson, is at the centre of scrutiny over the 3-minute video relating to an incident from March 2021, and LA county attornies are seeking to prevent the kneeling scandal from affecting a trial relating to the Bryant photos scheduled for late July.Vanessa Bryant, the wife of the late NBA star, sued the Los Angeles County sheriff and fire department workers for allegedly taking...
LOS ANGELES, CA
truecrimedaily

Indiana man appeals life sentence for killing his ex-girlfriend and eating her

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (TCD) -- A man currently serving a life sentence for killing his ex-girlfriend in 2014 and then eating parts of her body is appealing his prison term. Court records show Joseph Oberhansley’s attorneys filed a nearly 50-page appeal to his life sentence on May 31 for the death of Tammy Jo Blanton. According to the document, Oberhansley underwent a competency exam in 2017 was diagnosed with schizophrenia "or a general psychotic disorder." He was declared unfit for trial and spent eight months in a mental health facility. Two months after his release, his attorneys again filed a motion that he was incompetent for trial, but they later withdrew his insanity plea.
INDIANA STATE
TheDailyBeast

California Man Tortured and Raped His Roommate for 5 Months, Cops Say

A California man who allegedly held a 22-year-old woman in his home against her will for months has been arrested and slammed with a slew of charges, including torture, false imprisonment, mayhem, forcible rape, and other crimes. Peter Anthony McGuire, 59, allegedly took the woman prisoner earlier this year, according to San Bernardino County officials, when she moved into his home. “Very soon after moving into the house she was not allowed to leave, she was held there against her will by him and at that point was subjected to multiple assaults” for five months, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department told ABC7. A criminal complaint subsequently obtained by the New York Post accused McGuire of torturing the woman, cutting her tongue, putting out her eye, and slitting her nose, ear, and lip. He also “maliciously” maimed one of her body parts, unidentified in the complaint, which states that McGuire “did disable, disfigure and render it useless.” The victim was able to escape McGuire’s home on June 9 and contacted the authorities minutes later, according to ABC7. She was in the hospital and in stable condition as of Tuesday, according to officials.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
The Independent

Man fears Madeleine McCann was hidden inside van shown to him by prime suspect

The father of Madeleine McCann prime suspect Christian Brueckner’s ex fears the girl may have been hidden inside the paedophile’s van as he was shown it. Dieter Fehlinger, 67, was shown the Volkswagen in 2007 while visiting his daughter Nicole in Portugal. He previously said Brueckner – who was made the prime suspect of Maddie’s murder in April – had said he could hide drugs or “even a small child” in an adapted hiding place.Mr Fehlinger initially brushed off concerns around Brueckner’s comments but is now haunted by the possibility that the British toddler who went missing in May 2007...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Groom filmed punching his bride when she beat him at a game during their wedding in Uzbekistan is charged with 'petty hooliganism' and faces just 15 days in jail after pair 'reconciled'

A spiteful groom who punched his wife in the head on their wedding day after she beat him at a party game has been charged over the attack. The man, who has not been named, beat his betrothed after she won a race to unwrap sweets that had been organised by guests at their wedding in the southern region of Surkhandaryo on June 6, with footage going viral online.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Four people, including 30-year-old celebrity hair stylist, were massacred during her birthday celebrations after gunmen stormed Mexican border town Denny's restaurant, sending terrified customers running for their lives

Two men and two women who were celebrating a birthday were massacred and another person was wounded by gunmen at a Denny's in the Mexican border town of Ciudad Juárez. Surveillance video footage showed the two suspects firing at several customers, including one who got struck by a bullet on the right shoulder, as they fled towards the exit.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS DFW

Fourteen arrested, charged in meth trafficking case

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Fourteen alleged methamphetamine traffickers were arrested yesterday, according to U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham. Five defendants still remain at large.  The operation, dubbed Operation Kullvid-20, has netted a total of 40 federal defendants plus 2,708 kilograms of methamphetamine, 29 guns, and $742,000 cash to date, including 17 kilograms of methamphetamine, six guns, and $12,000 cash seized yesterday. Over the course of the investigation, agents have also seized six vehicles, 30 kilograms of heroin, and 719 grams, or roughly 539,500 lethal doses of fentanyl. The defendants conspired to smuggle powdered methamphetamine from...
TEXAS STATE
CBS News

Man lynched by mob and set on fire over accusations shared on social media in Mexico: "This is not justice, but barbarism"

A mob in Mexico attacked a young political adviser and then set him on fire over child trafficking accusations shared on chat groups, local authorities said Sunday. Daniel Picazo, 31, was lynched by a crowd of 200 people in the central state of Puebla after accusations that a suspected child kidnapper had entered the town were widely shared on telephone messaging groups, municipal authorities said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Former Qatari princess, 45, who was found dead from 'overdose' in Marbella 'died of grief weeks after losing toxic custody battle with billionaire ex-husband she accused of inappropriately touching their daughter', friends say

A former Qatari princess who was found dead of an 'overdose' in Marbella 'died of grief' weeks after losing a toxic custody battle with her billionaire ex-husband - who she accused of 'inappropriately' touching their daughter. Kasia Gallanio, 45, the third wife of billionaire Abdelaziz bin Khalifa Al Thani, 73,...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

From becoming a stowaway on a Malaysian ship with her twin sister to swimming through crocodile-infested waters: The bizarre life of a mother-of-two who mysteriously died in a dilapidated motel

A mother-of-two whose body was mysteriously found inside a run-down motel once stowed away on a ship before jumping into shark and crocodile-infested waters after being caught by the captain. The body of Joanne Ingham, 43, was discovered by police at the Harbour City Motor Inn on Webb Street in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Family of pregnant couple mowed down by teenager high on drugs break down as they detail how the crash has torn their lives apart: 'The happy times are gone forever'

The family of a pregnant couple who died after being mowed down by a teenager high on drugs and alcohol have spoken of their pain. Matthew Field, 37, and Kate Leadbetter, 31, who was six months' pregnant, were walking their dogs in Alexandra Hills, southeast of Brisbane on Australia Day in 2021 when they were struck.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS

