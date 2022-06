MILWAUKEE -- — Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado don't go deep in the same game very often. But when they do, it virtually guarantees victory for the St. Louis Cardinals. Goldschmidt and Arenado hit two-run homers as the Cardinals beat the Milwaukee Brewers 5-4 on Wednesday night and moved into sole possession of first place in the NL Central. Since Goldschmidt and Arenado became teammates in 2021, the Cardinals have gone 5-0 when they've homered in the same game.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO