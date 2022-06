Joel Embiid did not go unheard following the Philadelphia 76ers’ Game 6 loss against the Miami Heat in the second round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs. “You look at someone like P.J. Tucker. Great player, but it’s not about him knocking down shots. It’s about what he does, whether it’s on the defensive end or rebounding the ball,” said Embiid. “You look at, obviously, defensively, he plays with so much energy, believes that he can get from point A to point B, and he believes that no one can beat him. And he’s tough. He’s just physical, and he’s tough.”

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 17 HOURS AGO