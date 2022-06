Damian Lillard appears to be getting some reinforcements for next season. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported on Wednesday that the Portland Trail Blazers have acquired forward Jerami Grant in a trade with the Detroit Pistons. Portland will be sending a 2025 first-round pick (via the Milwaukee Bucks) to Detroit as part of the deal. The two teams will also be swapping 2022 second-round picks, and Detroit will get the most favorable of two 2026 second-round picks between Portland and New Orleans.

