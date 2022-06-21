ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, IN

Driver: GPS led him to Indiana tracks where train struck van

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

AUBURN, Ind. (AP) — A driver has told deputies that he was following GPS directions when his delivery van got stuck on railroad tracks and hit by a train in northeastern Indiana.

The DeKalb County sheriff’s office said the driver was outside the van and called 911 about 2 a.m. Tuesday near Auburn shortly before the passing train train struck the vehicle, WANE-TV reported.

No injuries were reported. The railroad checked the track for damage, according to the television station.

