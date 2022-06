Once again, Kate Middleton has paid sartorial homage to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana. On June 23, the first official joint portrait of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge was unveiled. In the painting by renowned English portrait artist Jamie Coreth, Kate Middleton wore a shimmering green dress by The Vampire's Wife and green satin stilettos by Manolo Blahnik. The Duchess previously wore the dress during a visit to Dublin in 2020. For the painting, Middleton wore her hair down in soft waves and topped the look off with pearl jewelry. Next to his wife, Prince William wore a dark suit and a complimentary green tie.

WORLD ・ 20 HOURS AGO