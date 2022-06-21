Local grad headed to Princeton University

Malia Gaviola will attend Princeton University in the fall.

Ivy league is the fourth-oldest institution of higher education in the United States

– Malia Gaviola is packing up to go to Princeton, New Jersey. She will attend Princeton University in the fall. The recent Paso Robles High School Associated Student Body President will study English in preparation for a career in journalism or law.

Gaviola wrote for the Crimson Newsmagazine for three years. She is completing a year as editor-in-chief. She won twelve state or national journalism awards over the past three years. Her GPA was 4.75 overall.

When she wasn’t writing or studying, Gaviola was often running on basketball courts. She played basketball and golf for four years for the Bearcats. She also served as the student representative on the Paso Robles Joint Unified School Board.

Gaviola is soon headed to the National Skills USA convention where she will represent California in the Job Interview Competition. Her dad, Brian Gaviola, is a school psychologist for the Templeton School District. Her mom, Jennifer Gaviola, is the assistant superintendent with the Paso Robles School District, however, she is leaving at the end of June to become superintendent with the Cayucos School District.

Princeton is the fourth-oldest institution of higher education in the United States. It was founded in 1746 in Elizabeth as the College of New Jersey. It’s one of nine colonial colleges chartered before the American Revolution. It has just under 5,000 undergraduate students. In the 2022 Edition of Best Colleges, US News ranked Princeton as #1 for National Universities.