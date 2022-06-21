ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Local grad headed to Princeton University

By Reporter Dick Mason
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VkLBi_0gHFD7Qe00
Malia Gaviola will attend Princeton University in the fall.

Ivy league is the fourth-oldest institution of higher education in the United States

– Malia Gaviola is packing up to go to Princeton, New Jersey. She will attend Princeton University in the fall. The recent Paso Robles High School Associated Student Body President will study English in preparation for a career in journalism or law.

Gaviola wrote for the Crimson Newsmagazine for three years. She is completing a year as editor-in-chief. She won twelve state or national journalism awards over the past three years. Her GPA was 4.75 overall.

When she wasn’t writing or studying, Gaviola was often running on basketball courts. She played basketball and golf for four years for the Bearcats. She also served as the student representative on the Paso Robles Joint Unified School Board.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25G7Gb_0gHFD7Qe00
She played basketball and golf for four years for the Bearcats. She also served as the student representative on the Paso Robles Joint Unified School Board.

Gaviola is soon headed to the National Skills USA convention where she will represent California in the Job Interview Competition. Her dad, Brian Gaviola, is a school psychologist for the Templeton School District. Her mom, Jennifer Gaviola, is the assistant superintendent with the Paso Robles School District, however, she is leaving at the end of June to become superintendent with the Cayucos School District.

Princeton is the fourth-oldest institution of higher education in the United States. It was founded in 1746 in Elizabeth as the College of New Jersey. It’s one of nine colonial colleges chartered before the American Revolution. It has just under 5,000 undergraduate students. In the 2022 Edition of Best Colleges, US News ranked Princeton as #1 for National Universities.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Paso Robles Daily News

Local imaging centers unveil new name, signage

New signage intended to help patients with seamless coordination of care. – San Luis Obispo County residents may have noticed new signs recently at Templeton Imaging in Templeton and Selma Carlson Diagnostic Center in San Luis Obispo: the buildings now have signs that say, “Tenet Health Central Coast Templeton Imaging” and “Tenet Health Central Coast Selma Carlson Diagnostic Center.”
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paso Robles, CA
City
Elizabeth, NJ
City
Princeton, NJ
State
California State
Paso Robles, CA
Education
Local
California Education
Princeton, NJ
Education
The Atascadero News

The Atascadero High School Pool: Where Are We Now?

ATASCADERO — Plans for the Atascadero High School (AHS) pool were discussed at the Facilities Study Session held by the Atascadero Unified School District (AUSD) after its board meeting on Tuesday, June 14. The pool, which has been an item of speculation from the community, was talked about in detail during the study session.
ATASCADERO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

School district recruiting for oversight committee

Applications are now available and being accepted until all positions have been filled. – The Paso Robles Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees is seeking candidates to fill seats in the Measure M Bond Citizen’s Oversight Committee. Applications are now available and being accepted until all positions have been filled. For more information on the committee and open vacancies, visit the citizen’s oversight committee website page.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Hundreds attend Juneteenth celebration in Paso Robles

Celebration of emancipation included speakers, food, music. – Several hundred people turned out Saturday to Paso Robles City Park to celebrate Juneteenth. The event celebrates the date of June 19, 1865, when US Army General Gordon Granger informed slaves in Galveston, Texas that they were free. The Civil War had ended two months prior and the Emancipation Proclamation was passed by Congress two years earlier. About 250,000 slaves in Texas were freed after General Granger’s announcement. The slaves celebrated their emancipation, and they repeated the celebration on that date in the following years. That celebration grew and spread to other regions. It evolved from Emancipation Day to the colloquial name, Juneteenth. Parts of Texas have celebrated the emancipation of slaves for over 150 years.
PASO ROBLES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Princeton University#Us News#The College Of New Jersey#College#Gpa
Paso Robles Daily News

Mid-State Fair releases commercial competition results

Results announced from wine, spirits, and vinegar competitions. – The California Mid-State Fair has announced the winners of the 20th Annual Central Coast Wine Competition (CCWC), the 7th Annual California Craft Spirits Competition (CCSC), and the 9th Annual Central Coast Vinegar Competition (CCVC). This year’s CCWC included 95 wineries and...
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for June 20, May 9

– North County death notices for June 20 and May 9. Courtesy of Blue Sky Cremation Service and Dignity Memorial:. The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.
PASO ROBLES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Paso Robles Daily News

COVID-19 vaccine will soon be available locally for children under five

Children can get vaccine protection at pediatricians’ offices, public health clinics, and some pharmacies. – San Luis Obispo County children under the age of five will now be able to get vaccine protection against COVID-19. The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA), Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), and Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup are now formally recommending small doses of vaccine for this age group. Until now, COVID-19 vaccination has only been available for those ages five and older.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

City council honors retiring airport manager

– Highlights from the Paso Robles City Council meeting held on June 21, as sent by the City of Paso Robles are as follows. The city has returned to hybrid public meetings pursuant to AB 361, which allows for a deviation from the teleconference rules required by the Ralph M. Brown Act. Residents now have the option to attend the meeting in person or to participate remotely.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Library announces changes to State Parks Pass Program

Additional free park passes available for check-out – The Paso Robles City Library has announced two important changes to its popular California State Parks Pass Program:. • The increase to 10 free vehicle day-use passes to over 200 participating state park units operated by the California State Park available for check-out • An extended check-out period of three weeks.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

School district hosting forum, meeting for prospective board members

– Paso Robles community members who are interested in running for Paso Robles Joint Unified School District Governing Board are invited to an informational meeting about the election process, the new district maps for running for office and voting, the role of a school board trustee, and information about students and the school district. The meeting will be held on Tuesday, June 28 from 3:30 – 5:30 p.m. at the Paso Schools’ District Office Board Room: 800 Niblick Road.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Applique a felt mountain scene with the Paso Robles Library

– Beginning crafters will enjoy the challenge of creating the Paso Robles Library’s July felt applique project based on the techniques of Hawk-Hill.com. Registration with a Paso Robles library card is required for all participants to receive craft kit materials and information about the Zoom meetup happening on July 27 from 6-7 p.m. Class is designed for ages 16 and up.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Magician Jim Wilson coming to the Paso Robles Library

– The Paso Robles Downtown City Library will be welcoming Magician Jim Wilson to the library conference room on Wednesday, July 27 at 10 a.m. This comedy magic show is mind-boggling, high-energy, and fun. Free admission tickets will be available 30 minutes prior to the program. Space is limited so attendees are encouraged to come early.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles, CA
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Paso Robles Daily News is the most comprehensive Paso Robles newspaper online with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media covering all of North County San Luis Obispo including Paso Robles, Atascadero, Templeton, San Miguel, Shandon, Creston, and Heritage Ranch.

 https://pasoroblesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy