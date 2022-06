GALION — Rev. Ash Welch has been serving the community of Galion in a multitude of ways for the past nine years. Welch spent four years as a missionary in India before his ordination as an Elder in the United Methodist Church. He has been in ministry in Ohio for 30 years and has served as pastor in Iberia and 16 UMC, Conneaut and Boardman before his appoint as pastor at St. Paul United Methodist Church in 2013.

