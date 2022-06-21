WATCH HERE: Americans say cryptocurrency crash not a cause for concern

Buck Sexton and former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi joined "Hannity" on Thursday to discuss the FDA ordering Juul e-cigarettes be taken off the U.S. market. BUCK SEXTON: There is truly no principle involved here for them. But when you look at the recent history of the FDA and how they were asleep at the wheel on the baby formula issue which has now caused a baby formula shortage that is still ongoing all across the country, the FDA joins the CDC and the FBI and some other three letter agencies as places that just can’t seem to get the job done and continue to engage in either politicization or distraction like this.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO