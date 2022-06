KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Even a few minutes in a hot car can be fatal for a child, and local advocates hope to spread awareness about the danger a car can pose on a hot day. Amber Rollins, the director of Kids and Car Safety, held a demonstration today at Charlie’s House. She logged a car that had been sitting in the sun, writing down the time every few minutes. On a 90-degree day the temperature had reached nearly 130 degrees in the green Subaru after an hour.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO