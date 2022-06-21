Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Annabelle!
This 2-year-old girl is a survivor who is hoping she will find a forever home to settle down in.
Annabelle was saved from death row less than 24 hours before she was scheduled to be euthanized at a shelter in Texas.
After crossing the country to find comfort with a foster from Michele’s Rescue, Annabelle had another near-death experience cardiac arrest stopped when they tried to spay her.
It turned out that Annabelle had heartworm. She’s being treated for it now and will be heartworm-free in about 45 days.
She will need to be an only dog and is just a little too curious about cats and kittens.
Annabelle s a laid-back pup who loves camping.
Annabelle is in need of a foster family.
You can learn more about Annabelle on Michele's Rescue's website.
