Swimming & Surfing

2022 FINA World Swimming Championship: Day 3 Photo Vault

By Giusy Cisale
 2 days ago

LCM (50-meter format) The third night of finals and...

Canada Racks Up The Hardware On Night 5 Of World Championships

LCM (50-meter format) The nation of Canada came up big tonight in Budapest, medaling in four out of the five finals to make a move in the overall swimming medal table at these World Championships. 15-year-old Summer McIntosh kicked off the night in style with a new World Junior Record...
SWIMMING & SURFING
2022 World Championships: Day 5 Pick’em Scoring Update

LCM (50-meter format) It’s time for the day 5 scoring update for the SwimSwam Pick’em contest. Day 5 of the 2022 World Championships feature finals of the women’s 200 fly, men’s 100 free, women’s 50 back, men’s 200 IM, and women’s 4×200 free relay.
SWIMMING & SURFING
Chance Mitchell (93KG) Sets 2 World Records at the 2022 IPF World Classic Powerlifting Championships

The 2022 IPF World Classic Powerlifting Championship is taking place from June 6-12, 2022, in Sun City, South Africa. The first four days of the competition saw numerous records fall. One of the athletes who succeeded in that was Chance Mitchell. The American representative scored his first IPF World Championships title and two World Records. He competed in the raw 93-kilogram weight class, and outperformed the defending champion, Jonathan Cayco, to claim the win.
INSTAGRAM
Budapest 2022 Day 4 Race Videos: Watch Milak’s 200 Fly World Record on Home Turf

LCM (50-meter format) It was another exciting day of racing in Budapest! Kristof Milak claimed his second World title in the 200 butterfly and second World Record, in front of a home crowd no less. Nic Fink and Bobby Finke won gold for Team USA in two very different events, the men’s 50 breaststroke and 800 freestyle, respectively, with Fink also going on to win the mixed 4 x 100 medley relay via a clutch breaststroke split.
SWIMMING & SURFING
15-Year-Old Summer McIntosh Breaks 200 Fly World Junior Record In 2:05.20

LCM (50-meter format) 15-year-old Canadian swimmer Summer McIntosh won her first-ever World Championship title, taking the 200 fly in a world junior record time of 2:05.20. This is her third time resetting the world junior record in this event this year. First, she broke it on March 5th this year in a time of 2:05.81, and then went on to reset her mark in the World Championship semifinals yesterday in a time of 2:05.79. Today, she dropped another 0.59 seconds off her semifinals mark.
SWIMMING & SURFING
Arno Kamminga Scratches 200 Breaststroke Semi-Final due to Illness

LCM (50-meter format) For a second day in a row, a swimmer was originally on the starting list for finals but a revised sheet has revealed a swimmer has scratched. Today Arno Kamminga of the Netherlands has scratched the men’s 200 breaststroke semifinal. SwimSwam has been informed it is due to “illness”.
SWIMMING & SURFING
2022 World Championships: Day 6 Prelims Preview

LCM (50-meter format) Start Lists Book (pre-meet) Click here to see all of our 2022 World Championship Previews. With Caeleb Dressel out of the meet, the focus in the men’s 100 fly turns onto Kristof Milak. We’ll have to wait awhile for a clash of the two titans, but Milak is capable of putting together a special swim, as evidenced by his world record in the 200 fly earlier in the meet. He won silver in 2017 before missing the medals in 2019, so he’ll be eager to get back on the podium (and in the top spot) in front of his hometown crows.
SWIMMING & SURFING
Hanna Rosvall Scratches Women’s 200 Back Prelims at World Championships Day 6

LCM (50-meter format) Start Lists Book (pre-meet) There were quite a few scratches for the prelims of day six of the 2022 World Championships in Budapest. Two women scratched the 200 backstroke: #22 seed Hanna Rosvall of Sweden and #30 Ganga Malwaththage of Sri Lanka. Rosvall was ranked 20th in the 100 back earlier and she made it to the semifinal where she place 14th. Malwaththage has effectively withdrawn from the meet as this was her last individual event. Rosvall is also done with her individual events now.
SWIMMING & SURFING
Budapest 2022: Inui Wins Japan’s First-Ever Gold Medal in Solo Artistic Swimming

June 17-25, 2022 (artistic swimming) Yukiko Inui made history on Saturday by winning Japan’s first-ever gold medal in a solo artistic swimming event at a World Championships. She earned Japan’s first medal of the 2022 World Championships in Budapest in the women’s solo technical, an event she won bronze in at this meet in 2019.
WORLD

