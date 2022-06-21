2022 FINA World Swimming Championship: Day 3 Photo Vault

LCM (50-meter format) Start Lists Book (pre-meet) Click here to see all of our 2022 World Championship Previews. With Caeleb Dressel out of the meet, the focus in the men’s 100 fly turns onto Kristof Milak. We’ll have to wait awhile for a clash of the two titans, but Milak is capable of putting together a special swim, as evidenced by his world record in the 200 fly earlier in the meet. He won silver in 2017 before missing the medals in 2019, so he’ll be eager to get back on the podium (and in the top spot) in front of his hometown crows.

SWIMMING & SURFING ・ 1 DAY AGO