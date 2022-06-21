ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Cruz, CA

'I had to hurt my body' to get around campus: UCSC should improve access for people with disabilities

By Amanda Quirk
Lookout Santa Cruz
Lookout Santa Cruz
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wcTlQ_0gHFAWGx00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I0VT6_0gHFAWGx00
(Via Amanda Quirk)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lz8dP_0gHFAWGx00

When I visited UC Santa Cruz in 2017 as an accepted candidate in the astronomy and astrophysics Ph.D. program, I was awestruck by the beauty of the town and the campus. A campus in the middle of the redwoods is simply magical.

The magic faded during my first walking tour. I quickly realized the drawbacks of a campus built before the 1990 Americans with Disabilities Act and located on top of a hill in the redwoods.

The campus is not accessible.

Even today, 32 years after the ADA guaranteed equal opportunities and access to people with disabilities, UCSC remains unmanageable and hostile to people like me.

There are no consistent sidewalks; some major paths don’t have sidewalks at all. The sidewalks that do exist are often steep and cracked.

Many popular routes on campus aren’t paved and resemble rocky hiking trails. There’s limited accessible parking, and accessible entrances aren’t usually marked.

I have skeletal dysplasia, which leads to chronic joint pain and instability.

After my acceptance, I worried how I would navigate the campus. But UCSC was a great fit for me. The people in the astronomy and astrophysics department are collaborative, friendly, and doing groundbreaking research I was interested in.

The bus system, I told myself, would help me. It would make UCSC possible. And I would spend most of my time on Science Hill and around the Interdisciplinary Sciences Buildings on the west side of campus. I would manage.

I swallowed my worry and accepted.

It was not always an easy five years.

While I did only need to be in a handful of buildings, I soon discovered I wanted to go to other places on campus. The bookstore. The campus cafe. The pool. Each time, I had to consider how close the bus could get me and how hard it would be to navigate the uneven hills on my own.

What baffled me the most was that the Disability Resource Center (DRC) was in an isolated building that had no bus route or consistent sidewalks leading to it. Every time I wanted to talk about resources or find community among other disabled students, I had to hurt my body to get there.

I did have the option of using the disabled van shuttle, but I wanted to save the single resource available for students who needed it more than I did. I also wanted to advocate for a solution that didn’t force me — and other students like me — to go make such an effort to get access.

I worked at the DRC as a graduate student assistant for a year in 2018 and helped campaign for a solution to make the building more accessible — be it a bridge or a bus route. In meeting after meeting, I kept listening to able-bodied people tell me the bureaucratic and environmental reasons why this wasn’t possible.

One person questioned me if access was truly a problem, as they rarely saw wheelchair users on campus.

“That’s because this campus isn’t welcoming to them, so they may choose not to come here,” I responded, saddened that such an explanation was necessary.

It was so disheartening, I stepped away and focused on building community for disabled graduate students.

Recently, the DRC moved to an accessible area.

While this is an important change, it has resolved only a single problem for disabled students.

The building the DRC was originally in, Hahn Student Services, remains inaccessible, yet it is full of vital student resources. Hahn houses the office of financial aid, the registrar, the career center, the dean of students, the student business center, veterans services, and the Slug Support Program.

These offices are crucial resources for students to register for classes and get transcripts, process and receive their financial aid, handle paperwork, and receive emergency food and financial support.

However, they all still exist in an inaccessible building and weren’t moved along with the DRC. So when disabled students need these resources, they have to take an extra step and plan well in advance how to get there and home.

Campus is not the only challenge. The city and county of Santa Cruz are also full of inaccessible housing and paths. This makes it more expensive to be disabled in Santa Cruz.

Disabled students have to be “picky” about the housing they live in. It must be near accessible sidewalks and bus routes (parking is not free on campus even if one has a disability placard), and the home needs to fit an individual’s access needs. In a housing market like Santa Cruz’s, having additional requirements often leaves few options, and those options are hugely expensive.

Housing is already a burden on many students’ salaries. Disabled students might simply not be able to afford to live in Santa Cruz.

I graduated with my Ph.D. in June and, after winning several fellowships for my research and placing second in the UC-wide Grad Slam competition , the dean of graduate studies, Peter Biehl, asked me to be the student speaker. I was so proud to have been selected and honored to talk about the other graduate students and the amazing work they do.

I spoke to students, staff and family members, all with varying levels of physical access needs, at a ceremony that provided only about 10 chairs to its hundreds of participants.

It was a bittersweet end to my experiences at graduate school here.

UCSC has to do more. Until UCSC makes actual changes to its campus and to how it handles disability and graduate stipends, the school will lose out on talented, disabled graduate and undergraduate students, faculty and staff, who reasonably choose not to sacrifice their health to come.

This story originally appeared in Lookout Local Santa Cruz .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lookout Santa Cruz

Santa Cruz school districts' transitional kindergarten plans taking shape, but much still left to do

While summer is just now officially kicking off, the school year already feels around the corner for Santa Cruz County school districts preparing to add a new grade level to their campuses: transitional kindergarten for 4-year-olds. Several districts have already submitted their TK plans — to meet a June 30 deadline — to the California Department of Education.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

Motiv nightclub needs to change dress code; Santa Cruz 'isn't noticing or calling out its own latent racism'

Motiv nightclub in downtown Santa Cruz has a dress code that prohibits visible tattoos, "gang-affiliated" colors, excessively baggy clothes, sandals and flip-flops. UC Santa Cruz student and Black Lives Matter activist Faith Brown writes that the policy is an "invitation to racism." Motiv refused to talk to Brown, but told Lookout its dress code is not regularly enforced.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

Housing as healthcare: A prescription for change

A future in which doctors prescribe housing as a treatment for chronic homelessness may be difficult for some to imagine. But as more communities — and healthcare providers — embrace a multifaceted approach to addressing homelessness, that scenario may not seem so far-fetched. “There’s a movement underway to...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
harkeraquila.com

Upper school activates shelter-in-place, all students, staff safe

The upper school campus activated a shelter-in-place (SIP) this afternoon after an unarmed intruder entered the campus during a police chase. All students and staff are safe, according to an email from the Office of Communication sent to all summer families. The email also included that the intruder had been “on the campus briefly” and that shelter-in-place began promptly. According to Summer School Director for the upper school campus Carol Green, approximately 460 students are on campus at any given time this week, accompanied by staff and faculty as well.
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Cruz, CA
Santa Cruz, CA
Education
Local
California Education
Stanford Daily

Summer classes temporarily canceled as campus-wide outage sees no end in sight

Stanford canceled Wednesday summer classes, day camps and conferences amid an ongoing power outage that started early Tuesday afternoon following the loss of a PG&E transmission line. Until the campus-wide outage subsides, students residing on campus for the summer in buildings without generator power may have to hold off on using anything that needs electricity, the University announced Tuesday night.
Lookout Santa Cruz

'I'm the one who had to bury my son': Scotts Valley mom fights for change in wake of bullied child's suicide

Scotts Valley High freshman Mateo Deihl was different, his family and friends say, in wonderful ways. A traumatized product of the foster care system, he had compassion for others and tried to be nice to all. It made him an easy target for bullying. When his mother stepped in to try to help affect change, she says her attempts went unheeded at the middle school and high school. Mateo took his own life in February and now his mom, Regina Deihl, a longtime lawyer in the juvenile justice system, must decide what path to take in honoring his legacy.
SCOTTS VALLEY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disability#Bodied#Uc Santa Cruz#Equal Opportunities#Ada
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Housing
KRON4 News

3 county beaches among most polluted in California

(BCN) — Erckenbrack Park, Marlin Park, and Lakeshore Park beaches in San Mateo County are on Heal the Bay’s 2021-2022 “Beach Bummer List” for being among the most polluted beaches in California. San Mateo County is home to more “Beach Bummers” than any other county in recent years, according to the report. Erckenbrack Park is […]
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Former worker at Tesla factory rejects $15M award in racism case

FREMONT -- A Black former Tesla worker who said he was harassed and faced with "daily racist epithets," including the "N-word," while working at the company's Fremont plant has rejected a substantially reduced award of $15 million in his lawsuit.Owen Diaz, who worked at the Tesla plant in 2015 and 2016 as a contracted elevator operator before quitting, was originally awarded $6.9 million in damages for emotional distress and $130 million in punitive damages in the case.A judge slashed that by nearly 90% to $15 million, which Diaz turned down, according to a court filing. Diaz's rejection of the award could mean a new trial in the case.Diaz had alleged that employees drew swastikas and left racist graffiti and drawings around the plant and that supervisors failed to stop the abuse.A representative for Tesla could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday night.
FREMONT, CA
Nationwide Report

48-year-old Rene Kelly dead after a hit-and-run collision in Mission District, driver wanted (San Francisco, CA)

48-year-old Rene Kelly dead after a hit-and-run collision in Mission District, driver wanted (San Francisco, CA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 48-year-old Rene Kelly as the pedestrian who died after being hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning in San Francisco’s Mission District. The fatal hit-and-run crash took place at about 4:36 a.m. on South Van Ness Avenue and 16th Street [...]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
lookout.co

10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County

Things are heating up for the summer. Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County job board you need to see. Advanced Accounts Payable Coordinator at Ecology Action. Bus Operator (Driver) at Santa Cruz METRO. Director of Finance and Human Resources at Habitat for Humanity Monterey Bay.
Lookout Santa Cruz

Lookout Santa Cruz

Santa Cruz County, CA
805
Followers
702
Post
83K+
Views
ABOUT

Lookout Santa Cruz brings you news about Santa Cruz County, its people and coast life. Lookout is an emerging network of digital-only, mobile-first, editorially robust, intensely local media outlets offering community-centric news and resources.

 https://lookout.co/santacruz

Comments / 0

Community Policy