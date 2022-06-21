ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inflation taking bite out of new infrastructure projects

KANSAS CITY (AP) —The price of a foot of water pipe in Tucson, Arizona: up 19%. The cost of a ton of asphalt in a small Massachusetts town: up 37%. The estimate to build a new airport terminal in Des Moines, Iowa: 69% higher, with a several year...

CNET

Gas Tax Holiday: How Much Could It Save Drivers?

President Joe Biden said Monday he hopes to make a decision about whether to support a federal gas tax holiday "by the end of the week," according to news reports. A bill to pause the tax, which adds 18.3 cents a gallon, was introduced in the Senate in February. It hasn't been brought to a vote, but the president could urge lawmakers to pass the legislation to ease the bite at the pump, where a gallon of gas has hovered just under $5.
GAS PRICE
MarketRealist

How a Federal Gas Tax Holiday Could Lower Inflation

Joe Biden has said that he's considering a federal gas tax holiday and gas rebate cards. How would these work? Could they really help the average U.S. consumer?. Average gas prices in the U.S. are hovering near $5 per gallon, and inflation rose to 8.6 percent in May. Some states have suspended gas taxes, and pressure is building on the Biden administration to announce a federal gas tax holiday. Fears of a recession are growing and midterm elections are approaching, creating even more pressure for Biden to win over voters.
BUSINESS
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
GOBankingRates

Are We Heading Into a Recession?

Financial professionals are warning their clients to hunker down and brace for a recession, which now seems all but certain to many. "Even for my wealthy clients I say you have to stick to a budget...
GAS PRICE
Washington Examiner

Inflation is Biden's fault

Inflation continues to rage throughout the economy. Earlier this month, the consumer price index, an estimate by the Bureau of Labor Statistics of the change in costs consumers pay for goods and services, rose 8.6% year over year in May. Meanwhile, the producer price index, the change in prices received by domestic producers for their outputs, increased by 10.6%. The latter number suggests that inflation is accelerating, not decelerating, as sooner or later, these costs will have to be passed on to the consumer. And, of course, the most notable metric of inflation is the cost of gasoline, now above $5 per gallon and certain to go higher as the summer driving season kicks into high gear.
BUSINESS
The US Sun

What is the US federal tax on gasoline?

GASOLINE prices have been on the rise in 2022, causing a financial strain on most Americans. Not only do Americans get taxed at the pump by states, but there is also a federal tax on the fossil fuel. What is the US federal tax on gasoline?. In June 2022, President...
TRAFFIC
Benzinga

Is The US On The Brink Of A Recession?

Nearly 70% of academic economists recently surveyed by the Financial Times in partnership with the Initiative on Global Markets at the University of Chicago’s Booth School of Business expect the US economy to fall into a recession in 2023. Of those that expect the next US recession to begin...
BUSINESS
