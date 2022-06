A pair of fans at Tuesday’s game between the Kansas City Royals and Los Angeles Angels provided one of the best moments of the season. Early in the game, Kansas City outfielder MJ Melendez tossed a ball into the right field stands. A fan caught the ball and after his initial excitement, he tossed the ball to a kid sitting in front of him. As we saw with an Aaron Judge home run in Toronto, giving a baseball to a kid is never a bad idea. And if the story stopped there, it would already be great. But the story didn’t stop there. It only got better.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO